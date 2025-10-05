Commanders vs Chargers Best Bets & Expert Picks — LAC −3, 47.5

Last Updated on October 5, 2025 9:05 am by Michael Cash

Commanders vs Chargers best bets with verified odds: my side, total and a same-game parlay, plus market context, injuries and buy/sell thresholds.

The Commanders vs Chargers odds list Los Angeles −4.5 with a 46.5 total as Washington visits SoFi Stadium (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS). Justin Herbert enters hot off a 3-TD outing while Washington’s defense allowed 31+ in consecutive weeks. Market sentiment favors LAC’s passing ceiling, though sharper groups are monitoring fatigue on short rest. For real-time moves, check our NFL odds board and the public betting chart.

Game info & TV

Date: Sunday, October 5, 2025

Sunday, October 5, 2025 Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Location: SoFi Stadium — Inglewood, CA

SoFi Stadium — Inglewood, CA Network: CBS

Consensus odds snapshot (open → current)

Spread: Chargers −3.5 (open) → −3

Total: 45.0 (open) → 48.5

Moneyline (approx): Commanders +180 / Chargers −220

Quick injury & matchup notes

Commanders: Offensive line shuffles continue; QB Sam Howell pressured on 38% of dropbacks last two weeks.

Offensive line shuffles continue; QB Sam Howell pressured on 38% of dropbacks last two weeks. Chargers: WR Keenan Allen probable; secondary health improving with JC Jackson off injury report.

WR Keenan Allen probable; secondary health improving with JC Jackson off injury report. Edge: Chargers’ pass rush and Herbert’s efficiency vs Washington’s coverage issues in space.

Best Bets & Expert Picks

Side — Chargers −3.5 (buy ≤ −3.5; reduce past −4): LAC’s offense at home with a healthier WR room should outpace a Washington team struggling in protection.

(buy ≤ −3.5; reduce past −4): LAC’s offense at home with a healthier WR room should outpace a Washington team struggling in protection. Total — Over 47.5 (buy ≤ 47.5; avoid > 48): Tempo and explosive plays on both sides set up scoring bursts; Chargers’ red-zone efficiency key.

Same Game Parlay (conservative build)

Chargers moneyline

Over 42.5 (alt total)

Justin Herbert 2+ passing TDs

Notes: We dial the total down for margin and attach Herbert TD prop to align with expected game script. Monitor injury updates Sunday AM.

