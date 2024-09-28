Commanders vs. Cardinals: Total too Low?

The Washington Commanders will enter Sunday with a 2-1 record and will look to continue early season success when they head to Glendale to take on the Cardinals. Arizona comes in with a 1-2 record following a loss last week. However they will be the 3 point favorites on their home field with a total sitting at 49. Will the defenses step up when this Commanders vs. Cardinals game kicks off at 4:05 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Washington Commanders (+3) at Arizona Cardinals (-3) o/u 49

4:05 p.m. ET, Sunday, September 29, 2024

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

TV: FOX

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Commanders

As of this writing, our NFL Public Betting page shows that 58% of bets are on Washington. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Washington Commanders

Washington had a coming out party of sorts on Monday night when they beat the Bengals 38-33. Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels completed 21 of his 23 pass attempts for 254 yards. He also threw his first touchdown pass of the season to big offensive lineman Trent Scott and hit Terry McLaurin in the end zone for a 27 yard touchdown later on in the game. Austin Ekeler made some big plays, specifically with a 62 yard kickoff return to start the second half that set up for a touchdown. The pass defense continued to struggle however, giving up 324 yards and 3 touchdowns to Joe Burrow. The Bengals also averaged 6.2 yards per carry in the game.

Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals followed up a 41-10 dismantling of the LA Rams with a 20-13 loss to the Detroit Lions. Kyler Murray passed for 207 yards and a touchdown but also had an interception. He was the rushing leader for Arizona as well with 45 yards. James Conner only managed 17 yards on 9 carries in this matchup. Marvin Harrison had 5 receptions on 11 targets but only managed 64 yards and one touchdown. The defense allowed 199 yards and 2 touchdown passes from Jared Goff but did pick him off once. On the ground, David Montgomery rushed for 105 yards and Jahmyr Gibbs for 83 yards.

Commanders vs. Cardinals Betting Trends

Washington is 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games

The OVER is 7-3 in Washington’s last 10 games on the road

Arizona is 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games

The UNDER is 4-1 in Arizona’s last 5 games against Washington

Commanders vs. Cardinals Prediction:

Take the over 49 points in this game. Washington is the 2nd worst team in the league against the pass allowing 255.7 yards per game. Both teams are top 5 in the league in points per game, with Arizona at 27.3 and Washington at 26.3. Washington allows 29.3 points per game and Arizona 21.3 points per game. The total is 2-1 to the over for the Commanders this season with both overs coming on the road, and the one under falling 4 points short in a game where they never got in the end zone and kicked 7 field goals. The Cardinals are 2-1 to the over as well, with the one under coming last game with the Lions who have a top 10 defense. Arizona should be ready to get the offense moving again going against one of the worst defenses in the league and the Commanders are coming off their best game of the season and will look to keep that momentum going.

Commanders vs. Cardinals Prediction: Over 49