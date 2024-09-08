Close Menu
    Commanders vs. Bucs Week 1 Betting Odds & Prediction

    Paul Elliot
    Commanders vs. Bucs

    The Washington Commanders will travel to Tampa to take on the Bucs on Sunday afternoon. With the Bucs listed as a 3.5-point favorites and the total sitting at 42.5 points, where is the value? Keep reading for our Commanders vs. Bucs prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    473 Washington Commanders (+3.5) at 474 Tampa Bay Bucs (-3.5); o/u 42.5

    4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday, September 8, 2024

    Raymond James Stadium, Tampa

    TV: FOX

    Commanders vs. Bucs Public Betting:

    As of this writing, our NFL Public Betting page shows that 67% of bets are on the Washington Commanders. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Washington Commanders Game Notes

    Strengths: The Commanders often have a strong defensive line and a talented pass rush, which can create pressure on opposing quarterbacks. Their defense, especially the front seven, can be a formidable force. They also have a solid running game and a number of playmakers on offense such as Jayden Daniels.

    Weaknesses: Quarterback play has been a concern for the Commanders, with inconsistency and injuries affecting their performance. Their offensive line can sometimes struggle, impacting both the running game and pass protection.

    Tampa Bay Bucs Game Notes

    Strengths: The Buccaneers are known for their high-powered offense, often featuring a strong passing game with talented receivers such as Mike Evans. Their defense, particularly the secondary, can be effective at limiting big plays and creating turnovers. They also have a solid defensive line.

    Weaknesses: The Bucs have had issues with offensive line consistency and sometimes struggle with running the ball effectively. Defensive consistency, especially in the run game, can also be a concern.

    Commanders vs. Bucs BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the Bucs. I think Jayden Daniels is going to have a good season, but it is awfully tough to go on the road in your first career start and have a good game. Tampa Bay played their best football of the season at the end of last year and have returned a lot of key pieces. I think we see the Bucs pick up where they left off against an inexperienced Washington team. Lay the short number.

    Commanders vs. Bucs Prediction: Bucs -3.5

