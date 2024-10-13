Colts vs. Titans NFL Prediction: Can Levis avoid miscues?

The Indianapolis Colts head to Nashville to face the Tennessee Titans on Sunday when Week 6’s afternoon slate begins at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Can the Colts cover the 2.5-point spread as road underdogs? Keep reading for our Colts vs. Titans betting prediction.

The Indianapolis Colts are 2-3 straight up and 4-1 against the spread this year. Their best win came against Pittsburgh and their worst loss came against Jacksonville.

The Tennessee Titans are 1-3 straight up and 1-3 against the spread this season. Their only win came against Miami and their worst loss came against Chicago.

Colts vs. Titans Matchup & Betting Odds

275 Indianapolis Colts (+2.5) at 276 Tennessee Titans (-2.5); o/u 42.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, October 13, 2024

Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

TV: CBS

Colts vs. Titans Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 79% of public bettors are currently backing the Colts when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Indianapolis Colts Daily Fantasy Spin

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor will sit out Sunday’s game with an ankle injury. He has 349 rushing yards in 4 games of action this season. Trey Sermon should see an uptick in carries as a result this weekend.

Indianapolis quarterback Anthony Richardson (oblique) and wide receiver Josh Downs (toe) are both listed as questionable but are expected to play on Sunday, per reports from ESPN.com and FOXSports.com.

Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (back) is also questionable, but the “odds of him playing [Sunday] seem good” according to ESPN.com reporter Stephen Holder. Indianapolis offensive tackle Braden Smith (knee) and cornerback Kenny Moore II (hip) are both questionable for Sunday’s contest.

Tennessee Titans Daily Fantasy Spin

Titans safety Jamal Adams (hip), linebacker Cedric Gray (shoulder), and defensive tackle Keondre Coburn (knee) will all sit out Sunday’s home date with the Colts.

Tennessee quarterback Will Levis has been nursing a shoulder injury this week, but he’s not on the injury report and should be good to go on Sunday. Titans starting defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons has been nursing an elbow injury this week, but he won’t have an injury designation heading into Sunday’s contest. That should pave the way for him to play this weekend.

Colts vs. Titans Betting Trends

Indianapolis is 6-7 ATS as a road underdog since the start of the 2022 season.

Indianapolis is 4-5 ATS with the rest disadvantage since the beginning of the 2021 season.

Tennessee is 6-5-1 ATS with the rest advantage since the start of the 2021 season.

Tennessee is 5-2 ATS in their last 7 games against Indianapolis.

Colts vs. Titans Betting Prediction:

Tennessee is coming off of a bye week. That may bode well for the Titans. Since 2016, Tennessee is an NFL-best 7-1-1 ATS after a bye week. In that same span, the Titans are 13-9-2 ATS when playing with the rest advantage. Indianapolis just lost a shootout on the road against Jacksonville last weekend. The Colts now have to head to Nashville to play a Titans team that really needs this game due to how their schedule unfolds over the next two weeks.

Tennessee quarterback Will Levis will likely be handing the ball off a lot in this contest. The Colts’ defense is allowing 157 rushing yards per game this season, which ranks 31st in the NFL. Tennessee has a pair of running backs in Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears who are capable of making explosive plays in the running game. Tennessee’s top 2 running backs will be well-rested and should both log 10+ carries this weekend. Because of the rest advantage, among other factors, I’m laying the points with the Titans at home in Nashville on Sunday afternoon.

NFL Week 6 Colts vs. Titans Prediction: TENNESSEE TITANS -2.5