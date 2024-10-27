Colts vs. Texans Prediction: Can Colts Overcome Bad QB Play?

The Houston Texans will look to get back on track when they host the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon. Houston lost to Green Bay last week to move their record to 5-2 on the season. Indianapolis enters Sunday with a 4-3 record after winning their last 2 games.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Indianapolis Colts (+5) at Houston Texans (-5) o/u 45

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, October 27, 2024

NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

TV: CBS

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Home Team

As of this writing, our NFL Public Betting page shows that 80% of bets are on Houston. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Indianapolis Colts

The Colts have won 2 in a row to move to 4-3 on the season. They beat the Titans 20-17 two weeks ago led by Joe Flacco with Anthony Richardson sitting out another game with injury. Richardson returned to the field against the Dolphins last week where they won 16-10. He completed just 10 of his 24 pass attempts for 129 yards and led the ground game with 56 yards on 14 carries. Jonathan Taylor is set to return after missing 3 games with a high ankle sprain. He is averaging 4.8 yards per carry and has 4 touchdowns. The Colts defense allowed Miami 4.7 yards per carry but forced two fumbles.

Houston Texans

The Texans lost their second game of the season last week losing 24-22 to the Packers. They held a lead after a field goal with under 2 minutes left but the Packers marched down the field to kick a game winner. C.J. Stroud struggled in this matchup completing just 47% of his passes for 86 yards. The Texans will remain without receiver Nico Collins once again as he recovers from a hamstring injury on the IR. Current WR2 Tank Dell was held without a reception in the matchup with the Packers. Joe Mixon went off for his second straight 100+ yard rushing game since returning from injury.

Colts vs. Texans Betting Trends

Indianapolis is 5-0 ATS in their last 5

The UNDER is 4-3 in Inianapolis’ last 7 games

Houston is 3-3-1 ATS in their last 7 games

The UNDER is 7-1 in Houston’s last 8 games at home against Indianapolis

Colts vs. Texans Prediction:

These two teams met to kick off the season in week 1 and the Texans pulled out a 29-27 win in Indy. Joe Mixon rushed for 159 yards in that matchup and Anthony Richardson completed 9 passes for 212 yards for 2 touchdowns and an interception. Richardson this season has completed less than 50% of his passes for 3 touchdowns (plus 1 rushing) and 6 interceptions. He has a horrendous 43.2 QBR and hasn’t thrown a touchdown pass since week 2. Despite absolutely disgusting QB play, the Colts have either won, or lost by 6 or less in each game Richardson has played in. They are sitting at 6-1 ATS this season. The Texans have either lost, or won by 6 or less in all but one game this season, the one being against the Patriots. After their first loss of the season, Houston “bounced back” with a 24-20 win over the Jaguars. In the win over the Colts to start the season, Nico Collins had 117 receiving yards. He won’t be playing in this one. The Texans struggled without him last week. It’s ugly, but take the Colts here to keep it within 5 points.

Colts vs. Texans Prediction: Colts +5