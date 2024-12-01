Colts vs.Patriots: Number too short?

The Indianapolis Colts will travel to Foxbrough to take on the Colts on Sunday afternoon. With the Colts listed as a 2.5-point favorites and the total sitting at 42.5 points, what is the smart play? Keep reading for our Colts vs. Patriots prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

467 Indianapolis Colts (-2.5) at 468 New England Patriots (+2.5); o/u 42.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, December 1, 2024

Gillette Stadium, Foxbrough, MA

TV: CBS

Colts vs. Patriots Public Betting:

As of this writing, our NFL Public Betting page shows that 52% of bets are on the Indianapolis Colts. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Indianapolis Colts Game Notes

The Colts dropped to Detroit by 18 points on November 24th. Josh Downs is out for Sunday’s contest, while Alec Pierce is listed as questionable.

New England Patriots Game Notes

New England fell to 3-9, losing to the Dolphins by a score of 34-15 on November 24th. Demario Douglas is listed as questionable for Sunday with an ankle injury.

Colts vs. Patriots BETTING PREDICTION

Take the Colts. I’m not overly high on Indianapolis, but I think we see New England struggle against them on Sunday. New England has had a tough time stopping the run game, which is exactly what Indianapolis is going to do all game. Colts win and cover on Sunday.

Colts vs. Patriots Prediction: Colts -2.5