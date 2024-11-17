Colts vs. Jets: Which team bounces back?

The Indianapolis Colts will travel to New Jersey to take on the Jets on Sunday afternoon. With the Jets listed as 4.0-point favorites and the total sitting at 44 points, what is the smart play? Keep reading for our Colts vs. Jets prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

473 Indianapolis Colts (+4.0) at 474 New York Jets (-4.0); o/u 44

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, November 17, 2024

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

TV: CBS

Colts vs. Jets Public Betting:

As of this writing, our NFL Public Betting page shows that 57% of bets are on the Indianapolis Colts. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Indianapolis Colts Game Notes

The Colts dropped to 4-6 losing to Buffalo by 10 points last Sunday. Indianapolis will go back to Anthony Richardson as the starting quarterback looking to snap a three-game skid.

New York Jets Game Notes

The Jets dropped to 3-7 on the year, falling to the Cardinals by 25 points on November 10th. Davante Adams is questionable to play on Sunday with an illness and wrist injury.

Colts vs. Jets BETTING PREDICTION

Take the Under. This should be low paced game with a run heavy scheme from both teams. Neither defense looked very good last week especially on New York’s but I think we see a better performance on Sunday. This feels like an ugly game, take the under.

Colts vs. Jets Prediction: Under 44