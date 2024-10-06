Colts vs. Jaguars NFL Prediction: Can Jags earn first win?

The Indianapolis Colts head to Jacksonville to face the Jaguars on Sunday when Week 5’s afternoon slate begins at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Can the Jaguars cover the 3-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Colts vs. Jaguars betting prediction.

The Indianapolis Colts are 2-2 straight up and 3-1 against the spread this year. Their best win came against Pittsburgh and their worst loss came against Green Bay.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are 0-4 straight up and 2-2 against the spread this season. They have yet to win a game this season and their worst loss came against Cleveland.

Colts vs. Jaguars Matchup & Betting Odds

459 Indianapolis Colts (+3) at 460 Jacksonville Jaguars (-3); o/u 45.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, October 6, 2024

EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville, FL

TV: CBS

Colts vs. Jaguars Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 68% of public bettors are currently backing the Colts when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Indianapolis Colts Daily Fantasy Spin

Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II (hip), defensive end Kwity Paye (quadriceps), running back Jonathan Taylor (ankle), defensive end Tyquan Lewis (calf) and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (ankle) will all miss Sunday’s divisional clash with the Jaguars.

Indianapolis center Ryan Kelly (neck) and starting quarterback Anthony Richardson (oblique) are both listed as doubtful for Sunday’s contest. If Richardson sits out, the Colts will likely start veteran QB Joe Flacco.

Colts cornerback Samuel Womack III (illness) and starting right tackle Braden Smith (knee) are both questionable to play on Sunday.

Jacksonville Jaguars Daily Fantasy Spin

Jaguars starting tight end Evan Engram is listed as questionable but isn’t expected to play on Sunday according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. Jacksonville will likely start backup tight end Brenton Strange in Engram’s place this weekend.

Jacksonville safety Darnell Savage is also listed as questionable, but he’s expected to play on Sunday, according to Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson.

Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (knee), safety Daniel Thomas (hamstring), and linebacker Yasir Abdullah (neck) are all officially listed as questionable for Sunday’s home date with the Colts.

Colts vs. Jaguars Betting Trends

Indianapolis is 1-8 ATS in their last 9 games against Jacksonville.

Indianapolis is 5-7 ATS as a road underdog since the start of the 2022 season.

Jacksonville is 5-2 ATS in division games since the start of last season.

Jacksonville is 17-13 ATS in conference games since the start of the 2022 season.

Colts vs. Jaguars Betting Prediction:

I’m going to go out on a limb and predict that the Jaguars won’t finish this season 0-17. That means they have to win a game at some point. Jacksonville is 6-4 straight up and 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games against Indianapolis. Additionally, the Jaguars are 8-5 ATS in division games since the start of the 2022 season. That’s tied for the fifth-best mark in the NFL over that span.

Colts starting QB Anthony Richardson probably won’t play in this game, which means that Indy’s offense won’t be as dynamic with Joe Flacco under center. Three of the Jaguars losses came by a combined 12 points. Aside from the Buffalo game, Jacksonville isn’t getting blown out in these contests. They’ve been in most of their games, which means their close. I think they finally get over the hump this weekend. In a contrarian play, I’m going to fade the public and lay the points with the Jags at home on Sunday.

NFL Week 5 Colts vs. Jaguars Prediction: JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS -3