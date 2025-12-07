Colts vs. Jaguars NFL Picks & Predictions: Is Indy in trouble?

The Colts vs. Jaguars matchup on Sunday shapes up as an AFC South clash with divisional control and playoff positioning on the line. This one should be physical and close — Jacksonville’s home edge meets Indianapolis’ balanced attack, and the matchup will come down to trench battles, turnover avoidance and late-game execution. The preview below breaks down game plans, key matchups, injury notes, weather and my final score projection.

Colts vs. Jaguars Game Day Information

Date & time: Sunday, December 7, 2025 — 1:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM CT.

Location: EverBank Stadium — Jacksonville, FL.

TV: National afternoon window (check local listings).

Colts at Jaguars — Week 14 Odds Team Spread Total Moneyline Indianapolis Colts -1.5 Over 47 -130 Jacksonville Jaguars +1.5 Under 47 +110 Opening line: Colts +0.5/Jaguars -0.5

How Each Team Wins (Game Plans)

Colts — Manage the clock, take what the defense gives: Indianapolis will try to balance the run and short-to-intermediate passing to control tempo. Getting explosive plays from play-action and moving the pocket will be key if the Colts want to keep Jacksonville’s pass rush from dictating the game.

Jaguars — Own the line and force mistakes: Jacksonville will aim to win up front on both sides of the ball, generate pressure without gambling, and use a physical run game to shorten drives. If the Jaguars can create one or two takeaways and flip field position, that should be enough in a close AFC South fight.

Key Matchups to Watch

Jaguars front seven vs. Colts interior run game: If Jacksonville can clog running lanes and force third-and-long, they’ll take Indy out of comfortable down-and-distance calls. Colts offensive line vs. Jaguars edge pressure: Protection and timing are crucial — Colts’ quarterback must have a clean pocket to hit intermediate targets and work the tempo. Tight ends and short-area receiving: Whoever wins the contested catch battle over the middle will control third-down conversions and red zone looks.

Public Betting Tickets

Colts at Jaguars — Who is The Public Betting? Team Tickets Spread Movement (Open → Current) Indianapolis Colts 49% +0.5 → -1.5 Jacksonville Jaguars 51% -0.5 → +1.5

Numbers update frequently — check the latest on the NFL public betting chart and learn usage basics in our public betting guide.

Weather

Jacksonville in early December is usually mild; a dry, slightly warm afternoon favors cleaner passing and a faster pace. If rain appears, it will push both teams toward more conservative, run-heavy game plans.

Colts vs. Jaguars Picks & Predictions

This should be a tightly contested AFC South slugfest. I expect Jacksonville’s home edge and front-seven play to be the difference in a one-possession game.

Score projection: Jacksonville Jaguars 24, Indianapolis Colts 21.

How it plays out: A slow early pace turns into a late fourth-quarter exchange; the Jaguars make one defensive stand late and a short scoring drive seals it.

The Pick: Jaguars +1.5

