Chiefs vs. Saints NFL Prediction: Is total too low?

Is the total for tonight’s Chiefs vs. Saints Monday Night Football matchup set too low at 43? Kickoff from Arrowhead Stadium is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

New Orleans Saints (+5.5) at Kansas City Chiefs (-5.5); o/u 43

Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

8:15 p.m. ET, Monday, October 7, 2024

TV: ESPN

Saints vs. Chiefs Public Betting: Bettors Backing New Orleans

Hunt limited on Thursday, but should play

Kareem Hunt (shoulder) was limited in Thursday’s practice. The Chiefs’ new came off the couch in Week 4 to lead the team in touches (16) and was second in total yards (85). A few bumps and bruises for a player who is getting back into game shape on the fly is to be expected. The fact he could log a limited session on Thursday is a good sign for Hunt, who also gets an extra day to heal thanks to this week’s Monday night matchup. Hunt is ranked as RotoPat’s RB19 on the week, meaning he’ll have plenty to offer fantasy managers if active.

Kamara continues to play through injuries

Alvin Kamara (hip/ribs) was limited in Friday’s practice. Kamara played through the pair of injuries last week and should do so again on Monday. With Taysom Hill trending toward being out, Kamara could even see more work at the goal line if the Saints manage to make it there versus the Chiefs. Per usual, Kamara will rank as an RB1 once he is cleared from the injury report.

Chiefs vs. Saints Betting Trends

Kansas City is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games at home

Kansas City is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games

New Orleans is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games

The total has gone OVER in 4 of New Orleans’s last 5 games

Chiefs vs. Saints Prediction:

Take the under. After padding his stats against an overmatched Carolina team in Week 1 and an under-prepared Dallas squad in Week 2, Derek Carr has fallen back to earth. He did have a season high in completions (28) and attempts (36) last Sunday in Atlanta, but he threw a season-low 16.7% of passes 10 yards or further downfield. In other words, he reverted back to being Derek Carr.

The Chiefs are aggressive on defense. They play man coverage on 30.5% of their passing snaps, which ranks 9th in the NFL. They’ve also blitzed on 27.0% of their drop backs, which ranks 13th. Car isn’t terrible against man coverage, but he’s better versus zone. New Orleans is banged up along the offensive line. With Chris Jones looming tonight, that’s not good.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs will be without Isiah Pacheco and Rashee Rice on offense. Thus, Patrick Mahomes will have to rely on whatever is left of Travis Kelce and rookie Xavier Worthy. Oh, and Kareem Hunt is back. He’s better than Carson Steele but there was a reason he was available when the Chiefs called. Mahomes and Co. has looked out of sync to start the season and Dennis Allen will have a sound defensive game plan.

Chiefs vs. Saints NFL Prediction: SAINTS/CHIEFS UNDER 43.5