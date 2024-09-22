Chiefs vs. Falcons: Kansas City Covers on the Road

Kansas City heads to Atlanta to take on the Falcons on Sunday Night Football. After starting the season 2-0, the Chiefs come into this matchup as 3 point favorites. The Falcons are coming off of an incredible last minute game winning drive to beat the Eagles and will look to ride the momentum to beat the defending champions. Chiefs vs. Falcons kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Kansas City Chiefs (-3) at Atlanta Falcons (+3) o/u 46.5

8:20 p.m. ET, Sunday, September 22, 2024

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

TV: NBC

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Chiefs

As of this writing, our NFL Public Betting page shows that 59% of bets are on Kansas City. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs escaped another close game last week to start the season 2-0. On 4th and 16 with under a minute left Patrick Mahomes threw the ball deep to Rashee Rice. The ball fell incomplete but the defender got there a step early and pass interference was called. A few plays later Harrison Butker would hit the game winning field goal. This comes after the Chiefs escaped a last second touchdown by the Baltimore Ravens in week 1. Isaiah Likely landed in the back of the end zone with a toe out of bounds for the Chiefs to win. Big news on the injury front is Isiah Pacheco hurt his leg and was placed on IR. It was believed that he would miss 6-8 weeks after fracturing his right fibula but it could be season ending. Rookie Carson Steele heads to the top of the depth chart with Samaje Perine right behind him.

Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons finally showed something on offense after struggling to start off the season. Towards the end of the 3rd quarter, Kirk Cousins was able to connect with Darnell Mooney for a 41 yard touchdown pass. The Eagles came back with a 10 minute drive for a touchdown and added a field goal after Saquon Barkley dropped a short pass that would have ended the game with under 2 minutes left. The incompletion gave Kirk Cousins enough time to march the Falcons 70 yards down field in a minute. Drake London caught the pass that led to the Falcons beating the Eagles 22-21. Bijan Robinson had a great game rushing for 97 yards on 14 carries. Kirk Cousins finished with 241 pass yards and two touchdowns. The Falcons did not turn the ball over in the game.

Chiefs vs. Falcons Betting Trends

Kansas City is 7-1 ATS in their last 8 games

The OVER is 5-1 in Kansas City’s last 6 games against Atlanta

Atlanta is 2-5 ATS in their last 7 games

The UNDER is 5-2 in Atlanta’s last 7 games at home

Chiefs vs. Falcons Prediction:

I’ll take the Chiefs -3 on the road here. The Falcons should probably be sitting at 0-2 right now. They did get the offense moving at the end of the game but the Eagles secondary was playing deep and the Falcons were able to complete easy passes. The Chiefs defense is a lot stronger than the Eagles. In the Falcons first game against TJ Watt and the Steelers, Cousins only threw for 155 yards and had 2 interceptions. The Chiefs should be able to get pressure on Cousins. As for the Chiefs missing Pacheco, they are so creative with their plays that I think they’ll still be able to move the ball on the ground. Maybe a few reverses to Worthy will help out. Plus Travis Kelce hasn’t even gotten started yet this season with just 4 receptions in 2 games. He’s due for a big one.

Chiefs vs. Falcons Prediction: Chiefs -3