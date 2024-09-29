Chiefs vs. Chargers: Kansas City Rolls on the Road?

The undefeated Chiefs will head to Los Angeles to take on the Chargers on Sunday afternoon. The Chargers won their first 2 games of the season before falling last week. Kansas City has had 3 tight games but has come out on the right side of all of them. The Chargers will look to overcome some injuries in this battle. Can they cover as 7 point home dogs when this Chiefs vs. Chargers game kicks off at 4:25 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Kansas City Chiefs (-7) at Los Angeles Chargers (+7) o/u 41.5

4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday, September 29, 2024

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

TV: CBS

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Chiefs

As of this writing, our NFL Public Betting page shows that 63% of bets are on Kansas City. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers will be dealing with multiple injuries this Sunday. First, quarterback Justin Herbert is dealing with a high ankle sprain. Barring any setbacks, he is slated to start. The offensive line won’t be as strong as it once was however. Left tackle Rashawn Slater has been ruled out and right tackle Joe Alt is currently doubtful. On the defensive end, Joey Bosa was ruled out, and cornerback Kristian Fulton and nickel back Ja’Sir Taylor are questionable. On top of that, safety Derwin James Jr. was suspended for this upcoming matchup. The Chargers lost their last matchup to the Steelers 20-10. They totaled just 166 yards.

Kansas City Chiefs

Vibes are high for the undefeated Chiefs… or are they? Travis Kelce continued his slow start to the season last week with 4 receptions for 30 yards. Kansas City won the game 22-17 over the Falcons but there’s a lot of questions about why he isn’t getting the ball. Has he been replaced by a young star? Rashee Rice had 12 receptions for 110 yards and a touchdown last week. Good news for the Chiefs, they were still able to move the ball on the ground despite the injury to Isiah Pacheco. Carson Steele was the lead back with 17 carries for 72 yards. Kareem Hunt will be making his return to the Chiefs this week as well.

Chiefs vs. Chargers Betting Trends

Kansas City is 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games

The OVER is 3-1 in Kansas City’s last 4 games

Los Angeles is 3-5 ATS in their last 8 games

The UNDER is 8-2 in Los Angeles’ last 10 games

Chiefs vs. Chargers Prediction:

I am going to roll with the Chiefs -7. It feels too easy and it feels like a trap, but I am going to do it anyway. There are 6.5’s at the time of this writing at BetRivers and Bally. The injuries are just too much for me. Chargers left tackle is out, right tackle is most likely out, and Justin Herbert is working with a high ankle sprain. That doesn’t exactly sound like a recipe for success. The Chiefs run defense has looked very good so far this season, with the exception of Lamar Jackson running for 122 yards on them. In the other two games the opponent rushed for 74 yards and 82 yards. Joey Bosa is also out for Los Angeles which will help give Mahomes time in the pocket. Derwin James Jr. is out on suspension and 3 other players in the secondary are currently questionable. The Chiefs keep saying that they are winning but they aren’t playing their best football. This feels like a good time to put everything together and have a flawless game.

Chiefs vs. Chargers Prediction: Chiefs -7