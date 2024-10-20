Chiefs vs. 49ers Prediction: Who Wins the Super Bowl Rematch?

The undefeated Kansas City Chiefs head to San Francisco to take on the 49ers on Sunday afternoon. Kansas City is coming off of their bye week, with their last game being a 26-13 victory over New Orleans. San Francisco has had their ups and downs this season but are coming off of a big 36-24 win at the Seattle Seahawks. They are currently 1.5 point favorites on their home field and this Chiefs vs. 49ers matchup kicks off at 4:25 p.m. ET. Who will win the game of the week?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Kansas City Chiefs (+1.5) at San Francisco 49ers (-8.5) o/u 47

4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday, October 20, 2024

Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

TV: FOX

Public Betting: Public Bettors All Over Chiefs

As of this writing, our NFL Public Betting page shows that 79% of bets are on Kansas City. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs enjoyed their bye week with an unblemished 5-0 record. Their last game was a 26-13 victory over the New Orleans Saints. Patrick Mahomes threw for 331 yards and had one interception. Kareem Hunt had 102 yards and a touchdown running the ball. JuJu Smith-Schuster broke out for 7 receptions and 130 yards. The defense had an interception and held the Saints to 3.1 yards per rush attempt. Derek Carr threw for 165 yards and 2 touchdowns before getting hurt. JuJu popped up on the injury report mid week but is likely to play. Mahomes has struggled protecting the ball this season. He has 6 pass touchdowns and 6 interceptions. He has at least one interception in every game this season.

San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers have struggled at times this season, entering Sunday with a 3-3 record. However, they are coming off of a big 36-24 win on the road against the Seattle Seahawks. Brock Purdy had 3 touchdowns on 255 passing yards. Jordan Mason had 9 carries for 73 yards before getting hurt. Isaac Guerendo took over rushing for 10 carries and 99 yards. Deebo Samuel had 102 yards and a touchdown and George Kittle followed that with 2 touchdowns of his own. The defense had 2 interceptions on the day and held the Seahawks to just 2.6 yards per carry. Brock Purdy now has 9 passing touchdowns to go with 4 interceptions. Jordan Mason is off the injury report and will play on Sunday. Jauan Jennings has been ruled out but Ricky Pearsall will be making his NFL debut after getting shot before the season.

Chiefs vs. 49ers Betting Trends

Kansas City is 5-0 SU in their last 5 road games

The UNDER is 3-2 in Kansas City’s last 5 games

San Francisco is 5-1 SU in their last 6 games at home against Kansas City

The OVER is 4-2 in San Francisco’s last 6 games

Chiefs vs. 49ers Prediction:

I’ll take the 49ers to win this matchup at home on Sunday. We all know that Andy Reid and the Chiefs are very good off the bye, with an 8-3 record. But this is also a rematch of last season’s Super Bowl (and Super Bowl LIV), in which the Chiefs won 25-22 in overtime. There is extra motivation for the 49ers to show up and win this game. This can be a season changing victory. They are coming off of a great win last week on the road. Jordan Mason is all good to go. The offense is clicking. The defense has been battling injuries all season but still ranks 12th in the league in opponent points per game. They have 11 turnovers on the season (5 fumble recoveries and 6 interceptions.) Patrick Mahomes has been a little wild with the ball this season throwing a pick in every game. San Francisco has won 5 of the last 6 matchups between these two on their home field. I think it’s time for the 49ers to get their payback.

Chiefs vs. 49ers Prediction: 49ers ML (-122)