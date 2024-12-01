Close Menu

    NFL Articles

    Chargers vs. Falcons Prediction: Are Chargers one of the best bets in Week 13?

    Anthony RomeBy
    Chargers vs. Falcons

    The Chargers will look to rebound from their loss to the Ravens on Sunday Night Football when they travel to Atlanta to take on the struggling Falcons. Are Justin Herbert and Co. the best bet on the board in this Chargers vs. Falcons matchup at 1:00 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    Los Angeles Chargers (-1) at Atlanta Falcons (+1); o/u 47.5

    Mercedes Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

    1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, December 1, 2024

    TV: CBS

    Chargers vs. Falcons Public Betting: Bettors Backing L.A. as Road Fave

    Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 63% of public bettors are currently backing the Chargers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Chargers place leading rusher on IR

    Chargers placed RB J.K. Dobbins (knee) on injured reserve. The team has been rather mum with the state of his injured knee, now exposing that the severity is much worse than initially reported. It’s a devastating blow for a player on a one-year prove-it deal following a career mired in injury. Dobbins fell just short of career highs in yards (766) and touchdowns (eight) in 11 games in 2024. While unclear whether the team has designated him for return, there is still an outside chance he returns to finish the regular season before hopefully appearing in the postseason for his new team.

    Falcons to have top receiver vs. Chargers

    Falcons coach Raheem Morris said Drake London (hip) will play in Week 13 against the Chargers. London was a surprise addition to Thursday’s injury report, but whatever he’s dealing with appears minor. With Morris clearing up any concern over his WR1’s availability, fantasy managers can look to London as a top-24 option against a stout Chargers defense.

    The total has gone UNDER in 9 of LA Chargers’ last 10 games when playing Atlanta

    LA Chargers is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games when playing on the road against Atlanta

    The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Atlanta’s last 10 games when playing LA Chargers

    The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Atlanta’s last 5 games

    Chargers vs. Falcons Prediction:

    Take L.A. The Falcons had two games to prepare for this game but I don’t think it’ll matter. The last time we saw Raheem Morris’ squad, they were pummeled by the Broncos in Denver. The week prior, they lost 20-17 to a Saints team that had just fired head coach Dennis Allen.

    Losing Dobbins hurts, but the Chargers are more physical than the Falcons and they play better defense. Atlanta has had issues protecting Kirk Cousins, who has a knack for throwing back-breaking interceptions when under duress. I look for those trends to continue today.

    Chargers vs. Falcons NFL Prediction: Los Angeles Chargers -1

