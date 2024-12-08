Chargers vs. Chiefs Prediction: Will the Over Hit on SNF?

Sunday Night Football features an AFC West battle between the LA Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chargers are coming off of a win and are currently 8-4 on the season. Kansas City has suffered just one loss all season to enter Sunday with an 11-1 record. They are currently 4 point home favorites with this Chargers vs. Chiefs matchup set to kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Los Angeles Chargers (+4) at Kansas City Chiefs (-4) o/u 43

8:20 p.m. ET, Sunday, December 8, 2024

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

TV: NBC

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Chargers

As of this writing, our NFL Public Betting page shows that 64% of bets are on Los Angeles. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers have won 5 of their last 6 games, with the latest being a 17-13 win over the Falcons. Justin Herbert completed 16 of 23 pass attempts for 147 yards. Gus Edwards led the ground game with 32 yards. Ladd McConkey had 9 receptions for 117 yards. The offense was unable to score a touchdown. It was the defense that found the end zone for the Chargers with a pick 6. LA had 4 interceptions on the day as Kirk Cousins was throwing lollipops into triple coverage in the back of the end zone.

Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs achieved another unimaginable victory on Friday with a 19-17 win over the Raiders. Kansas City had just gone 3 and out and punted the ball back to Las Vegas with a little under 2 minutes left. The Raiders managed to get into field goal range, with a chance to win the game, however the snap came when Aidan O’Connell was not ready and the botched snap ended in a lost fumble to seal the win for the Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes threw for 306 yards and a touchdown. Isaiah Pacheco ran the ball 7 times for 44 yards in his return from injury. DeAndre Hopkins led receivers with 90 yards. The defense allowed 340 pass yards and two touchdowns, with 140 yards coming from Brock Bowers. The Chiefs also had 3 sacks and 6 tackles for loss.

Chargers vs. Chiefs Betting Trends

Los Angeles is 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games

The UNDER is 6-1 in Los Angeles’ last 7 road games

Kansas City is 5-7 ATS in their last 12 games

The OVER is 3-3 in Kansas City’s last 6 home games

Chargers vs. Chiefs Prediction:

I like the over 43 in this Sunday Night Football matchup. I’m not convinced on either of these two defenses. The Chargers haven’t been great against teams in the top half of the league in points per game. The Steelers scored 20 points on them back in the Justin Fields era, the Chiefs scored 17 (top receiver Rashee Rice went down in the 1st Q so give this one an *), the Broncos scored 23, the Bengals scored 27 and the Ravens scored 30.

On the other side, the Chiefs certainly have nothing to brag about defensively. The Bills scored 30 on them, the PANTHERS scored 27, the Bucs (without Evans and Godwin) scored 24, the Raiders scored 20 in their first meeting and 17 last week while throwing for 340 yards. Kansas City has allowed 20+ points in 6 of their 12 games this season. They are ranked 18th in opponent yards per completion allowing 10.3 and 16th in yards per attempt allowing 6.7.

Ladd McConkey is currently listed as questionable, however he logged 3 limited practices on the week so barring a setback he should find the field on Sunday night. If he is able to go, I think both teams will be able to move the ball and go over the low total.

Chargers vs. Chiefs Prediction: Over 43