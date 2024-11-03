Close Menu

    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!

    NFL Articles

    Chargers vs. Browns Prediction: Can L.A. win outright on the road?

    Alex BeckerBy
    Chargers vs. Browns

    The Los Angeles Chargers head to Cleveland to face the Browns on Sunday when Week 9’s afternoon slate begins at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Can the Chargers cover the 1-point spread as road favorites? Keep reading for our Chargers vs. Browns betting prediction.

    The Los Angeles Chargers are 4-3 straight up and 4-3 against the spread this year. Their best win came against Denver, and their worst loss came against Arizona.

    The Cleveland Browns are 2-6 straight up and 3-5 against the spread this season. Their best win came against Baltimore, and their worst loss came against Las Vegas.

    Chargers vs. Browns Matchup & Betting Odds

    453 Los Angeles Chargers (-1) at 454 Cleveland Browns (+1); o/u 42.5

    1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, November 3, 2024

    Huntington Bank Field, Cleveland, OH

    TV: CBS

    Chargers vs. Browns Public Betting Information

    Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 58% of public bettors are currently backing the Browns when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Los Angeles Chargers Daily Fantasy Spin

    Chargers wide receiver Brenden Rice (shoulder) and cornerback Kristian Fulton (hamstring) will both miss Sunday’s road clash with the Browns. Fulton is the team’s starting right cornerback and will likely be replaced by fifth-round rookie Tarheeb Still this weekend.

    Los Angeles wide receiver DJ Chark Jr. (groin), linebacker Denzel Perryman (toe), and linebacker Joey Bosa (hip) are all listed as questionable to play this weekend. Chargers reserve tight end Stone Smartt (ankle) is doubtful to play against the Browns on Sunday. 

    Cleveland Browns Daily Fantasy Spin

    Browns linebacker Khaleke Hudson (ankle) is officially listed as questionable for this weekend’s home date with the Chargers. He has 5 total tackles in 8 games of action this season.

    Cleveland linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (neck), linebacker Jordan Hicks (ribs/elbow/triceps), and cornerback Tony Brown II (foot) have all been ruled out for this weekend’s game. Owusu-Koramoah leads the team with 61 total tackles this season and Hicks is sixth on the team with 24 total tackles on the campaign. 

    Los Angeles is 3-6 ATS in their last 9 games against Cleveland.

    Los Angeles is 3-5 ATS after a win since the start of last season.

    Cleveland is 5-4 ATS as a home underdog since the start of the 2020 season.

    Cleveland is 26-24-1 ATS in non-division games since the beginning of the 2020 season.

    Chargers vs. Browns Betting Prediction:

    The Browns showed new life with a new signal caller last weekend. Jameis Winston led the Browns to a 29-24 surprise upset win over the Ravens last Sunday. He threw for 334 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 0 interceptions while posting a stellar QBR of 84.4 in the victory. 

    Cleveland was being held back this season by their over-priced quarterback, Deshaun Watson. He suffered a torn Achilles and will miss the rest of the season. Over the last 6 seasons, Winston is 14-13 straight up as the starter. If you narrow that down to the last 4 campaigns, he’s 7-4 straight up as the starting signal caller. The Browns won games with Joe Flacco under center last season. I can see them winning multiple games with Jameis Winston running the show this year. I’m taking the Browns at home in this one. 

    NFL Week 9 Chargers vs. Browns Betting Prediction: CLEVELAND BROWNS +1 

    Related Posts

    TheSpread Logo light

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here to find help.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com