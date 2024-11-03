Chargers vs. Browns Prediction: Can L.A. win outright on the road?

The Los Angeles Chargers head to Cleveland to face the Browns on Sunday when Week 9’s afternoon slate begins at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Can the Chargers cover the 1-point spread as road favorites? Keep reading for our Chargers vs. Browns betting prediction.

The Los Angeles Chargers are 4-3 straight up and 4-3 against the spread this year. Their best win came against Denver, and their worst loss came against Arizona.

The Cleveland Browns are 2-6 straight up and 3-5 against the spread this season. Their best win came against Baltimore, and their worst loss came against Las Vegas.

Chargers vs. Browns Matchup & Betting Odds

453 Los Angeles Chargers (-1) at 454 Cleveland Browns (+1); o/u 42.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, November 3, 2024

Huntington Bank Field, Cleveland, OH

TV: CBS

Chargers vs. Browns Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 58% of public bettors are currently backing the Browns when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Los Angeles Chargers Daily Fantasy Spin

Chargers wide receiver Brenden Rice (shoulder) and cornerback Kristian Fulton (hamstring) will both miss Sunday’s road clash with the Browns. Fulton is the team’s starting right cornerback and will likely be replaced by fifth-round rookie Tarheeb Still this weekend.

Los Angeles wide receiver DJ Chark Jr. (groin), linebacker Denzel Perryman (toe), and linebacker Joey Bosa (hip) are all listed as questionable to play this weekend. Chargers reserve tight end Stone Smartt (ankle) is doubtful to play against the Browns on Sunday.

Cleveland Browns Daily Fantasy Spin

Browns linebacker Khaleke Hudson (ankle) is officially listed as questionable for this weekend’s home date with the Chargers. He has 5 total tackles in 8 games of action this season.

Cleveland linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (neck), linebacker Jordan Hicks (ribs/elbow/triceps), and cornerback Tony Brown II (foot) have all been ruled out for this weekend’s game. Owusu-Koramoah leads the team with 61 total tackles this season and Hicks is sixth on the team with 24 total tackles on the campaign.

Chargers vs. Browns Betting Trends

Los Angeles is 3-6 ATS in their last 9 games against Cleveland.

Los Angeles is 3-5 ATS after a win since the start of last season.

Cleveland is 5-4 ATS as a home underdog since the start of the 2020 season.

Cleveland is 26-24-1 ATS in non-division games since the beginning of the 2020 season.

Chargers vs. Browns Betting Prediction:

The Browns showed new life with a new signal caller last weekend. Jameis Winston led the Browns to a 29-24 surprise upset win over the Ravens last Sunday. He threw for 334 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 0 interceptions while posting a stellar QBR of 84.4 in the victory.

Cleveland was being held back this season by their over-priced quarterback, Deshaun Watson. He suffered a torn Achilles and will miss the rest of the season. Over the last 6 seasons, Winston is 14-13 straight up as the starter. If you narrow that down to the last 4 campaigns, he’s 7-4 straight up as the starting signal caller. The Browns won games with Joe Flacco under center last season. I can see them winning multiple games with Jameis Winston running the show this year. I’m taking the Browns at home in this one.

NFL Week 9 Chargers vs. Browns Betting Prediction: CLEVELAND BROWNS +1