Chargers vs. Broncos: Los Angeles Covers on Road

The Denver Broncos will try to stay hot when they host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday afternoon. After starting the season 0-2 the Broncos have won 3 straight heading into Sunday. The Chargers have gone the opposite route, winning their first 2, then losing their last 2 games before a bye last week. Los Angeles comes in as 3 point favorites and this Chargers vs. Broncos matchup kicks off at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Los Angeles Chargers (-3) at Denver Broncos (+3) o/u 35.5

4:05 p.m. ET, Sunday, October 13, 2024

Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, CO

TV: CBS

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Home Team

As of this writing, our NFL Public Betting page shows that 62% of bets are on Denver. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers started off with some great wins this season but have dropped the last two. What’s the story behind them? Well, the two teams they beat to begin the season, (the Raiders and the Panthers) have since moved on to their backup quarterbacks. The Chargers beat the Raiders 22-10 and the Panthers 26-3. Is the only reason the Chargers won 2 games was because they were going against bad teams? Well, against the Raiders, the Chargers rushed for 176 yards. Against the Panthers they rushed for 219 yards. The next two games were against two of the best defenses in the league, rushing for 61 yards against the Steelers and 55 against the Chiefs. Here’s the key though, the Chargers lost left tackle Rashawn Slater and right tackle Joe Alt to injury in the Pittsburgh game and both of them missed the Chiefs game. So of course the rushing attack struggled. The offense still managed to score 10 points in each game and the defense has played great, ranking 1st in the league in opponent points allowed at 12.5.

Denver Broncos

The Broncos opened the season with losses to the Seahawks and the Steelers. Since then Denver has rattled off 3 straight wins. Two of those wins came on the road against the Buccaneers and the Jets. Bo Nix may have gotten himself going as an NFL QB, throwing 4 interceptions in his first 2 games but following that up with 5 total touchdowns and no interceptions in their last 3 games. The defense has also looked great allowing just 14.6 points per game and forcing 1.6 turnovers per game.

Chargers vs. Broncos Betting Trends

Denver is 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games at home against LA

The UNDER is 3-1 in Denver’s last 4 games

Los Angeles is 2-2 ATS in their last 4 games

The UNDER is 8-1 in Los Angeles’ last 9 road games

Chargers vs. Broncos Prediction:

Take the Chargers laying the 3 points on the road in this one. The bye week couldn’t have come at a better time for the Chargers. Joe Alt practiced in full the last 2 days and will be a full go on Sunday. Rashawn Slater is still listed as questionable but has gotten in 3 limited practices this week so I would lean towards him playing. Joey Bosa managed a limited practice on Friday so there’s a chance we see him back on the field. Justin Herbert was a full participant in Friday’s practice. The Chargers are averaging 128 yards per game this season, ranked 9th in the league, although those numbers are a bit skewed, missing 40% of their offensive line the last 2 games. Denver is ranked 5th in passing yards allowed per game but 10th in rushing yards allowed per game. Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers should be coming out of the bye week with a strong game plan and they will be much healthier. The defense has been great all season and should be able to slow down Bo Nix. I think they get back to running the ball down opponents throats and cover the spread against the Broncos on Sunday.

Chargers vs. Broncos Prediction: Chargers -3