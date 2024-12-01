Cardinals vs. Vikings Prediction: Can Vikings win 5 in a row?

The Arizona Cardinals head to Minnesota to face the Vikings on Sunday when Week 13’s afternoon slate begins at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. Can the Vikings cover the 3.5-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Cardinals vs. Vikings betting prediction.

The Arizona Cardinals are 6-5 straight up and 7-4 against the spread this year. Their best win came against San Francisco, and their worst loss came against Washington.

The Minnesota Vikings are 9-2 straight up and 7-3-1 against the spread this season. Their best win came against Green Bay, and their worst loss came against the Rams.

Cardinals vs. Vikings Matchup & Betting Odds

471 Arizona Cardinals (+3.5) at 472 Minnesota Vikings (-3.5); o/u 44.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, December 1, 2024

U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

TV: FOX

Cardinals vs. Vikings Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 62% of public bettors are currently backing the Vikings when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Arizona Cardinals Daily Fantasy Spin

Cardinals defensive end Darius Robinson (calf), safety Jalen Thompson (ankle), running back Emari Demarcado (back), and safety Joey Blount (hip) are all officially listed as questionable to play this weekend.

Thompson is the team’s starting strong safety and he practiced in a limited capacity on Friday. Demarcado is the team’s backup running back. He has 21 carries for 211 yards and a touchdown and 11 catches for 86 yards on the campaign.

Minnesota Vikings Daily Fantasy Spin

Vikings starting left tackle Cam Robinson is questionable to play this weekend with a foot injury. If Robinson can’t play, his backup, sixth-round rookie Walter Rouse, may be in line for a start on Sunday.

Minnesota safety Jay Ward (elbow), backup tight end Josh Oliver (ankle), and inside linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. (hamstring) have all been ruled out for Sunday’s home date with Arizona. Vikings reserve tight end Johnny Mundt will likely move into the backup tight end role with Oliver out of the lineup.

Cardinals vs. Vikings Betting Trends

Arizona is 5-2 ATS in their last 7 games overall.

Arizona is 14-10 ATS as an underdog since the start of last season.

Minnesota is 2-3-1 ATS in their last 6 games overall.

Minnesota is 7-10 ATS as a home favorite since the start of the 2021 season.

Cardinals vs. Vikings Betting Prediction:

This is a good spot for Arizona. Since Jonathan Gannon became the Cardinals’ head coach in 2023, Arizona is 9-7 ATS after a loss and 7-6 ATS as a road underdog. Additionally, since 2023, Arizona is 13-6 ATS in non-division games and 13-8 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest.

Since starting the season 2-4 straight up, the Cardinals are 4-1 straight up since. They have outright wins over the Chargers, Dolphins, and Jets during that stretch. Their only loss came against the Seahawks last week. That contest turned when Kyler Murray threw an ill-advised 4th-down pass that got run back for a touchdown. The Seahawks wound up winning 16-6. Without that play, Arizona would have been right in that game at the end. I think the Cardinals have a nice opportunity to bounce back against a Vikings team that may be looking ahead to the Kirk Cousins-led Falcons next week. I’m taking Arizona and the points on the road in this one.

NFL Week 13 Cardinals vs. Vikings Betting Prediction: ARIZONA CARDINALS +3.5