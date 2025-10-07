Cardinals vs Colts Odds – IND −3 Totals at 46 in Week 6

Last Updated on October 7, 2025 3:41 pm by admin
Cardinals vs Colts odds, current line movement, injury updates, public lean, and our expert ATS and total pick for Sunday’s matchup in Indianapolis.
The Cardinals vs Colts odds opened shorter on the lookahead and have pushed out with steady Indianapolis support into mid-week. Arizona’s offense has flashed life, while Indy looks to steady after a road loss. Below we break down verified odds, public splits, and betting edges for Week 6.
🔔 Follow updates: Twitter/X · Bluesky · Facebook
Cardinals vs Colts Game Info & TV
- Date: Sunday, October 12, 2025
- Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Lucas Oil Stadium — Indianapolis, IN
- Network: FOX
Cardinals vs Colts Odds — Opening vs Current
- Opening: Colts −3.5, Total 47.5
- Current: Colts −6.5, Total 47.5
- Moneyline: Colts −298 | Cardinals +240
- Movement: Market lengthened IND off early-week sharp buys; total holding in the high-47s.
💸 Compare live numbers before you bet → Shop lines now
Public Betting & Market Read
- Tickets (Spread): Slight majority on Colts −6.5
- Handle: Balanced with light dog moneyline interest at +240
- Lean: Market shows comfort near −6.5; any dip toward −6 likely draws immediate IND buys.
Injury Report & Key News
- Cardinals: WR Hollywood Brown limited (knee); DL depth thin; OL continuity still in flux.
- Colts: QB trending available; RB room healthy; LG status to monitor.
- Impact: Healthier Indy backfield supports script control; Arizona pass rush must create long-yardage downs.
Be first to key line moves & community consensus.
Join the forum, claim your handle, and get our best content by email.
Trends & Angles That Matter
- Colts are 5-2 ATS in their last seven home games vs NFC teams.
- Cardinals have covered four straight as road underdogs when catching a field goal or more.
- Under is 4-1 in Indy’s last five at home with totals under 47.
Expert Pick & Best Bets for Cardinals vs Colts
- ATS: Lean Colts −6.5 (prefer ≤ −6.5; reduce at −7.5). Front-seven vs OL mismatch supports the number.
- Total: Lean Under 47.5 (good ≥ 47.5; pass < 47). If Colts control pace, explosives are capped.
- Prop look: Taylor anytime TD paired with Colts ML.
🏈 Build your Sunday card at the best price → Compare live NFL lines
Responsible Gaming
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit NCPGambling.org. Set limits and play responsibly.
Affiliate Disclosure
Some links on this page are affiliate links. We may earn a commission if you sign up through our partners at no additional cost to you.