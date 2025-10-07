Cardinals vs Colts Odds – IND −3 Totals at 46 in Week 6

Last Updated on October 7, 2025 3:41 pm by admin

Cardinals vs Colts odds, current line movement, injury updates, public lean, and our expert ATS and total pick for Sunday’s matchup in Indianapolis.

The Cardinals vs Colts odds opened shorter on the lookahead and have pushed out with steady Indianapolis support into mid-week. Arizona’s offense has flashed life, while Indy looks to steady after a road loss. Below we break down verified odds, public splits, and betting edges for Week 6.

Cardinals vs Colts Game Info & TV

Date: Sunday, October 12, 2025

Sunday, October 12, 2025 Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

1:00 p.m. ET Location: Lucas Oil Stadium — Indianapolis, IN

Lucas Oil Stadium — Indianapolis, IN Network: FOX

Cardinals vs Colts Odds — Opening vs Current

Opening: Colts −3.5, Total 47.5

Current: Colts −6.5 , Total 47.5

, Moneyline: Colts −298 | Cardinals +240

| Movement: Market lengthened IND off early-week sharp buys; total holding in the high-47s.

Public Betting & Market Read

Tickets (Spread): Slight majority on Colts −6.5

Slight majority on Colts −6.5 Handle: Balanced with light dog moneyline interest at +240

Balanced with light dog moneyline interest at +240 Lean: Market shows comfort near −6.5; any dip toward −6 likely draws immediate IND buys.

Injury Report & Key News

Cardinals: WR Hollywood Brown limited (knee); DL depth thin; OL continuity still in flux.

WR Hollywood Brown limited (knee); DL depth thin; OL continuity still in flux. Colts: QB trending available; RB room healthy; LG status to monitor.

QB trending available; RB room healthy; LG status to monitor. Impact: Healthier Indy backfield supports script control; Arizona pass rush must create long-yardage downs.

Trends & Angles That Matter

Colts are 5-2 ATS in their last seven home games vs NFC teams.

Cardinals have covered four straight as road underdogs when catching a field goal or more.

Under is 4-1 in Indy’s last five at home with totals under 47.

Expert Pick & Best Bets for Cardinals vs Colts

ATS: Lean Colts −6.5 (prefer ≤ −6.5; reduce at −7.5). Front-seven vs OL mismatch supports the number.

Lean (prefer ≤ −6.5; reduce at −7.5). Front-seven vs OL mismatch supports the number. Total: Lean Under 47.5 (good ≥ 47.5; pass < 47). If Colts control pace, explosives are capped.

Lean (good ≥ 47.5; pass < 47). If Colts control pace, explosives are capped. Prop look: Taylor anytime TD paired with Colts ML.

