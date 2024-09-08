Cardinals vs. Bills NFL Betting Prediction, Odds & Trends

The Arizona Cardinals head to Orchard Park to face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday when Week 1’s afternoon slate begins at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Can the Bills cover the 6.5-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Cardinals vs. Bills betting prediction.

The Arizona Cardinals went 4-13 straight up and 9-8 against the spread last year. Their best win came against the Cowboys, and their worst loss came against the Commanders.

The Buffalo Bills went 12-7 straight up and 8-11 against the spread last season. Their best win came against the Chiefs, and their worst loss came against the Broncos.

Cardinals vs. Bills Matchup & Betting Odds

467 Arizona Cardinals (+6.5) at 468 Buffalo Bills (-6.5); o/u 46.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, September 8, 2024

Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY

TV: CBS

Cardinals vs. Bills Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 54% of public bettors are currently backing the Cardinals when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Arizona Cardinals Daily Fantasy Spin

Cardinals tight end Tip Reiman (ankle) and safety Joey Blount (back) are both listed as questionable to play against the Bills on Sunday afternoon. Blount is listed as the team’s backup strong safety, and he recorded 7 total tackles in 11 games of action for Arizona last season. Reiman is listed as the team’s third-string tight end. He was a third-round selection by the Cardinals in this past year’s NFL Draft.

Cardinals wide receiver Xavier Weaver is out for Sunday’s contest with an oblique injury. Weaver is an undrafted rookie free agent out of Colorado. He is listed as the team’s backup slot receiver behind Greg Dortch.

Buffalo Bills Daily Fantasy Spin

Bills defensive ends Dawuane Smoot (toe) and Javon Solomon (oblique) have both been ruled out for Sunday’s Week 1 game against the Cardinals. Smoot was signed as a free agent this offseason. He recorded 10 total tackles, a sack, a forced fumble, and 4 QB hits as a member of the Jaguars last year. Solomon was a fifth-round selection by the Bills in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Troy. He’s listed as the team’s third-string right defensive end on the team’s depth chart.

Cardinals vs. Bills Betting Trends

Arizona is 6-4 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

Arizona is 22-16 ATS as an underdog since the start of the 2021 season.

Buffalo is 2-3 ATS in their last 5 games overall.

Buffalo is 4-6 ATS in non-conference games since the start of the 2022 season.

Cardinals vs. Bills Betting Prediction:

Arizona might have gone 4-13 straight up last season, but they finished the year 9-8 ATS, and they were an underdog in every single game. The Cardinals should be better this season with a healthy Kyler Murray and the addition of one of the best wide receiver prospects of the past 15 years in Marvin Harrison Jr. Arizona should be able to score enough to stay in this game.

Buffalo went 11-6 during the regular season last year but only finished 7-10 ATS in regular season games. Furthermore, the Bills lost their top two receivers from last season in Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis. Buffalo QB Josh Allen is a great player and should be able to pick up the slack, but the Bills’ offense may have to work out some kinks in the first few weeks of the 2024 season. For that reason among others, I’m taking Arizona and the points on the road in this one.

NFL Week 1 Cardinals vs. Bills Prediction: ARIZONA CARDINALS +6.5