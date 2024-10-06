Cardinals vs. 49ers: What’s the Best Bet?

Arizona will look to get back in the win column on Sunday evening when they head to San Francisco to take on the 49ers. Since a 41-10 domination over the LA Rams, the Cardinals have lost two straight games. San Francisco bounced back with a win over New England last week after losing two straight as well. San Francisco is a 7 point favorite and this Cardinals vs. 49ers game kicks off at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Arizona Cardinals (+7) at San Francisco 49ers (-7) o/u 48.5

4:05 p.m. ET, Sunday, October 6, 2024

Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

TV: FOX

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Home Team

As of this writing, our NFL Public Betting page shows that 57% of bets are on San Francisco. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers suffered two tough losses in a row but were able to get back on track last week with a 30-13 win over the Patriots. Deebo Samuel and George Kittle made their return to the field and immediately made an impact. Deebo had 3 receptions for 58 yards and Kittle had 4 receptions for 45 yards and a touchdown. Jordan Mason had a bit of an off game against the Rams but came back with 123 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Brock Purdy threw for 288 yards and a touchdown. The defense had 6 sacks, an interception, and 2 fumble recoveries.

Arizona Cardinals

After demolishing the LA Rams two weeks ago, the Cardinals lost two home games in a row, 20-13 to the Lions, and last week, 42-14 to the Commanders. Kyler Murray completed 16 of his 22 pass attempts against Washington, going for 142 yards and a touchdown. He was sacked 4 times on the day. James Conner was good on the ground, gaining 104 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries. Trey Benson added 9 carries for 50 yards. The defense allowed 233 passing yards and a touchdown but did have an interception. They had no answer for the Commanders rush attack though. 216 yards combined for 4 touchdowns on the ground.

Cardinals vs. 49ers Betting Trends

Arizona is 2-2 ATS in their last 4 games

The OVER is 5-0 in Arizona’s last 5 games against San Francisco

San Francisco is 2-2 ATS in their last 4 games

The OVER is 5-1 in San Francisco’s last 6 games at home against Arizona

Cardinals vs. 49ers Prediction:

I like the over 48.5 in this matchup. The Cardinals need to get the offense back on track. After scoring 28 and 41 points in their first two games, they have scored 13 and 14 the last two. The 49ers are dealing with some injuries on defense. Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles has already been ruled out and cornerback Isaac Yiadom is listed as questionable but did not practice at all on Friday. Linebacker Fred Warner is currently listed as questionable after getting a limited practice in on Friday. The Cardinals need to take advantage of a beat up defense and get points on the board. On the opposite side, the Cardinals are quickly becoming one of the worst defenses in the NFL. They are currently ranked 29th in opponent points per game at 26.5. They are 27th in opponent rushing yards per game and 17th in opponent pass yards per game. With the exception of George Kittle who is listed as questionable, the offense is healthy. They are 8th in the NFL in points per game at 25.8 and they shouldn’t have much of a problem moving the ball on this Cardinals defense.

Cardinals vs. 49ers Prediction: Over 48.5