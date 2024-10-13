Close Menu
    Bucs vs. Saints: Which team bounces back?

    Paul ElliotBy No Comments
    Bucs vs. Saints

    The Tampa Bay Bucs will travel to New Orleans to take on the Saints on Sunday afternoon. With the Bucs listed as a 3.5-point favorites and the total sitting at 41.5 points, what is the smart play? Keep reading for our Bucs vs. Saints prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    267 Tampa Bay Bucs (-3.5) at 268 New Orleans Saints (+3.5); o/u 41.5

    1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, October 13, 2024

    Caesars Superdome, New Orleans

    TV: FOX

    Bucs vs. Saints Public Betting:

    As of this writing, our NFL Public Betting page shows that 76% of bets are on the Tampa Bay Bucs. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Tampa Bay Bucs Game Notes

    The Bucs lost to Atlanta by a score of 36-30 on October 3rd. Mike Evans had a big game, despite the loss. Evans caught 5 passes for 62 yards and two touchdowns. Tampa Bay looks to get back in the win column on Sunday.

    New Orleans Saints Game Notes

    The Saints dropped to 2-3 on the year, falling to the Kansas City Chiefs by 13 points on MNF. Spencer Rattler will make his first career start against the Bucs after Derek Carr suffered an oblique injury against KC.

    Bucs vs. Saints BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the Over. I really like this play, I know Spencer Rattler will be making his first career start, but Rattler had a strong preseason and shown the ability to throw the football throughout his career. He also has plenty of playmakers to help him out. On the other side, Baker Mayfield has had a great start to the season and I expect that to continue in perfect conditions of the superdome. These defenses have struggled lately, give me the over all day here.

    Bucs vs. Saints Prediction: Over 41.5

