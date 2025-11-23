Bucs vs. Rams Picks & Odds: Will Tampa Bay rebound in L.A.?

The Sunday Night Football matchup between the Bucs and Rams could have the makings of a wild one. With Baker Mayfield on one side and Matthew Stafford on the other, will these two teams combine for enough points to cash the over for bettors? Our Bucs vs. Rams picks preview looks at all the angles.

🎰 CASINO BONUS OFFER Bet and Get up to $3,750 in Bonus Cash! 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. New users only. Terms & conditions apply. Claim Offer

Bucs vs. Rams Game Information

Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6–4) at Los Angeles Rams (8–2)

Date: Sunday, November 23, 2025.

Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. ET / 5:20 p.m. PT.

Stadium: SoFi Stadium — Inglewood, CA (home of the Rams).

TV / Streaming: NBC / Peacock (national primetime).

Bucs vs. Rams — Week 12 Odds Team Spread Total Moneyline Tampa Bay Bucs +7 Over 49.5 +290 Los Angeles Rams -7 Under 49.5 -333 Opening line: Bucs +6.5/Rams -6.5

Injury Report (what matters and impact)

Buccaneers (Wednesday report highlights): Tampa Bay listed several players as non-participants or limited at Wednesday’s walkthrough: Jamel Dean (hip), Haason Reddick (ankle, knee), Ben Bredeson (hamstring) and Chris Braswell Jr. (foot) were among those who did not participate; kicker Chase McLaughlin was noted with a personal issue. Reddick (if limited or out) would be the biggest single-game defensive swing — his pass-rush ability creates pressure, turnovers and short-field points for Tampa Bay. Likewise, Jamel Dean’s absence or limitation weakens Tampa Bay’s top CB depth and can open up throwing lanes for the Rams’ top receivers. Those two names in particular matter for points-scoring scenarios: fewer pressures lead to cleaner pockets, and fewer top CBs in rotation creates more high-value targets for the Rams.

Rams (midweek notes): Los Angeles has also shuffled the injury ledger — the team placed Tyler Higbee (ankle) and Rob Havenstein (knee, ankle) on injured reserve this week, per Rams transactions (Higbee and Havenstein moving to IR reduces Rams tight end and offensive line depth). Those moves matter because losing a veteran tackle like Havenstein can alter pass protection and run-blocking efficiency, and Higbee’s absence removes a trusted short-yardage/red-zone target. Even so, the Rams have offensive weapons (Matthew Stafford, Davante Adams, Kyren Williams) and depth the coaching staff can scheme around; the net effect is more reliance on passing volume and perimeter production rather than a dominant TE-centric red-zone attack.

How this shapes scoring: put simply — if Tampa Bay is short-handed up front or in the secondary (Reddick/Dean limited), the Rams can exploit cleaner passing windows and finish drives; if the Rams are without key front-line blockers or their top TE, they may throw more and lean on chunk plays from Stafford/Adams and Kyren Williams’ YAC, also yielding offensive possessions and scoring. Both teams carrying question marks increases variance and opens the door for a high-scoring outcome.

Public Betting Tickets

Bucs vs. Rams — Who is The Public Betting? Team Tickets Spread Movement (Open → Current) Tampa Bay Bucs 68% +2.5 → +7 Los Angeles Rams 32% -2.5 → -7

Numbers update frequently — check the latest on the NFL public betting chart and learn usage basics in our public betting guide.

Why the OVER 49 will cash

Offensive profiles and volume game theory. The Rams play at a tempo and with an offensive identity that produces big-play opportunities: Matthew Stafford (when healthy) and Davante Adams create explosive passing plays downfield and in the intermediate game, while Kyren Williams churns out efficient yardage on early downs. The Buccaneers, meanwhile, are capable of scoring in chunks through the air and via misdirection runs and screens — especially when their pass rush (Haason Reddick) isn’t consistently beating opposing tackles. A game where the Rams generate passable pass-protection matchups and Tampa Bay counters with aggressive downfield throws is a classic recipe for both teams moving the ball and trading scores. Market totals in the high-40s already price in the scoring potential; the offensive talent and play-call tendencies skew toward volume, which helps the OVER. Injury impacts push toward offense-friendly scripts. The Buccaneers’ Wednesday non-participation list includes Jamel Dean (hip) and Haason Reddick (ankle/knee) — if either plays limited or sits, the Bucs’ secondary and pass rush are measurably weakened, making it easier for Stafford and his receivers to sustain drives and avoid long, time-consuming defensive stands. Conversely, the Rams losing Rob Havenstein and Tyler Higbee to IR increases the chance they rely more on passing (and quick-strike chunk plays) rather than grinding runs; that can increase possession totals and quick scoring swings. When both teams are pushed to throw and respond on the scoreboard, the total inflates naturally. Game environment and in-game decisioning favor scoring. SoFi Stadium’s controlled environment removes weather as a dampener on offense, allowing both teams to execute timing routes and deep passing concepts without wind or rain concerns. In primetime spots like this, coaches also show aggressiveness (blitz counters, creative play designs) that can yield points quickly rather than long, clock-eating drives.

Bucs vs. Rams Pick

Play: OVER 49.5

Projected final score: Rams 31 — Buccaneers 24. This projection assumes partial participation for Tampa Bay’s key defenders and continued high-volume passing from the Rams.

🏈 Ready to Place Your Bet? Up to $750 in Bonuses For New Players! 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. New users only. Terms & conditions apply. BET NOW!

Responsible Gaming

For help and resources, visit our Responsible Gaming page or the National Council on Problem Gambling.

Affiliate Disclosure

We may receive affiliate commissions if you sign up through links on our site. Read our full Affiliate Disclosure.