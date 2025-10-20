Bucs vs Lions, Texans vs Seahawks: NFL MNF Doubleheader Parlay

Falcons’ Offensive Balance: Atlanta has demonstrated a balanced offensive attack, with quarterback Michael Penix Jr. leading the way. The team’s ability to mix the run and pass effectively keeps defenses on their toes.

49ers’ Quarterback Situation: Brock Purdy, dealing with a turf toe injury, has been limited in practice. Backup quarterback Mac Jones has stepped in admirably, but the uncertainty at the quarterback position could affect the 49ers’ offensive rhythm.

Injuries on Both Sides: The Falcons are managing injuries to key players, including left tackle Jake Matthews and rookies Billy Bowman Jr. and Jalon Walker. The 49ers are also dealing with injuries, notably to linebacker Fred Warner and defensive lineman Nick Bosa, both of whom are out for the season.