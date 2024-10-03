Bucs vs. Falcons Prediction: Two Atlanta Player Prop Bets to Consider

The Falcons will tangle with their NFC South foe the Bucs on Thursday Night Football tonight (8:15 p.m. ET on Prime Video). If you’re scouring the Bucs vs. Falcons player prop market, we’ve got a pair of Atlanta props to consider.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Tampa Bay Bucs (+1.5) at Atlanta Falcons (-1.5); o/u 43.5

Mercedes Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

8:15 p.m. ET, Monday, October 3, 2024

TV: Prime Video

Bucs vs. Falcons Public Betting: Bettors Leaning Towards Tampa Bay

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 53% of public bettors are currently backing the Bucs when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Bucs vs. Falcons Player Prop Predictions

Bijan Robinson handled just 52.4% of the backfield touches in the Falcons’ 24-23 win over the Saints on Sunday. That was a season-low for the former top-10 pick. He did average 6.7 yards per touch and had a touchdown called back on a questionable holding call, but his usage was noteworthy.

Robinson was also dealing with a shoulder injury entering the game and was fighting a hamstring problem following the contest. While he’s good to go tonight, that doesn’t mean he’ll see his workload increase. In fact, there’s a Tyler Allgeier prop that I love tonight.

Allgeier has seen his workload increase in recent weeks. He opened the season carrying the ball just three times for 21 yards, but he finished with nine carries for 53 yards in Week 2 at Philadelphia. That number stayed relatively high in Week 3 versus Kansas City, as he totted the rock seven times for 32 yards. On Sunday, he finished with eight carries for 60 yards.

With the Falcons playing on a short week, I see Atlanta using more of a committee backfield tonight in order to keep Robinson fresh. Thus, I love Allgeier to go over 35.5 yards rushing tonight.

Not to exclude Robinson, I like him to go over 26.5 receiving yards. He remains active in the passing game for the Falcons and the Bucs have had issues stopping opposing running backs from gaining receiving yards. They just allowed Barkley to gain 32 receiving yards on only two catches last week.

Bucs vs. Falcons Player Prop Predictions: Tyler Allgeier over 35.5 Rushing Yards/Bijan Robinson over 26.5 Receiving Yards