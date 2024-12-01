Buccaneers vs. Panthers Prediction: Is Carolina the Real Deal?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got back in the win column last week and look to continue that momentum when they head to Carolina to take on the Panthers on Sunday. Tampa Bay enters Sunday with a 5-6 record. The Panthers picked up a loss last week to move to 3-8 on the season. They are currently 6 point home dogs and this Buccaneers vs. Panthers matchup kicks off at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-6) at Carolina Panthers (+6) o/u 46.5

4:05 p.m. ET, Sunday, December 1, 2024

Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

TV: FOX

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Bucs

As of this writing, our NFL Public Betting page shows that 70% of bets are on Tampa Bay. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Bucs got back in the win column with a dominant 30-7 victory over the New York Giants. Baker Mayfield completed 24 of 30 pass attempts for 294 yards. Bucky Irving led the ground game with 88 yards. The Bucs combined for 4 touchdowns on the ground. Mike Evans led receivers in his first game back with 5 receptions for 68 yards. The defense had 4 sacks and recovered a fumble.

Carolina Panthers

The Panthers put on another strong showing in a 30-27 loss to the Chiefs. After being down 14 points they fought all the way back to tie up the game before KC hit a game winning field goal. Bryce Young completed 21 of 35 pass attempts for 263 yards and a touchdown. Chuba Hubbard had 58 yards and a touchdown on the ground. David Moore led receivers with 6 receptions for 81 yards and a touchdown. The defense couldn’t force a turnover but managed 5 sacks.

Buccaneers vs. Panthers Betting Trends

Tampa Bay is 4-1 ATS in their last 5 road games

The OVER is 7-4 in Tampa Bay’s last 11 games

Carolina is 3-0 ATS in their last 3 games

The OVER is 4-1 in Carolina’s last 5 home games

Buccaneers vs. Panthers Prediction:

I’ll take the Bucs to cover on the road here. I’m not ready to jump on the Panthers bandwagon just yet. The bye week may have been a season changer for the Bucs. They came out and took care of business against the Giants. Mike Evans got back on the field and immediately made an impact. Now they have momentum back on their side and they go up against another very poor opponent. The Panthers still boast the worst defense in the NFL allowing 31 ppg. The Bucs never scored less than 20 over their losing streak and that was with a depleted receiver room. They are also 4-1 ATS in their last 5 road games. I’ll ride with Baker and the Bucs to get another big win.

Buccaneers vs. Panthers Prediction: Bucs -6