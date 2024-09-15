Buccaneers vs. Lions NFL Prediction: Can Mayfield Get Revenge?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers head to Detroit to face the Lions on Sunday when Week 2’s afternoon slate begins at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. Can the Buccaneers cover the 7.5-point spread as road underdogs? Keep reading for our Buccaneers vs. Lions betting prediction.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 1-0 straight up and 1-0 against the spread this year. They beat Washington last week, and have yet to lose a game this season.

The Detroit Lions are 1-0 straight up and 1-0 against the spread this season. They beat the Rams last weekend, and are undefeated this year.

Buccaneers vs. Lions Matchup & Betting Odds

269 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+7.5) at 270 Detroit Lions (-7.5); o/u 51.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, September 15, 2024

Ford Field, Detroit, MI

TV: FOX

Buccaneers vs. Lions Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 75% of public bettors are currently backing the Buccaneers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Daily Fantasy Spin

Buccaneers right tackle Luke Goedeke (concussion), safety Josh Hayes (ankle), defensive tackle Calijah Kancey (calf), safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (foot), and cornerback Bryce Hall (ankle) will all sit out Sunday’s road tilt with the Lions. Goedeke, Kancey, and Winfield are all listed as starters on Tampa’s depth chart.

Tampa Bay defensive end Logan Hall (foot) and safety Tykee Smith (illness) are both listed as questionable to play in Sunday’s game. Hall is listed as the team’s starting defensive end and Smith is listed as the club’s starting nickel back.

Detroit Lions Daily Fantasy Spin

Lions wide receiver Isaiah Williams (abdomen) and safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (ankle) have been ruled out for Sunday’s home date with the Buccaneers.

Detroit defensive end Marcus Davenport is listed as doubtful to play on Sunday due to a groin injury. Davenport recorded 2 sacks in 4 games of action for Minnesota last season.

Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell (ankle) and safety Kerby Joseph (hamstring) are both listed as questionable for Saturday’s game against the Bucs. Both players are listed as starters, and Sewell was a first-team All-Pro last season.

Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams had been listed as questionable for Sunday’s game with an ankle injury, but he should play this weekend according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Buccaneers vs. Lions Betting Trends

Tampa Bay is 9-4 ATS as an underdog since the start of last season.

Tampa Bay is 8-2 ATS as the road team since the start of last season.

The Buccaneers are 6-4 ATS after a win since the start of last season.

The Buccaneers are 9-6 ATS in conference games since the start of last season.

Buccaneers vs. Lions Betting Prediction:

These two teams played each other in the divisional round of the playoffs last season. The game was in Detroit and the Lions beat the Buccaneers by a score of 31-23. That game was tied after three quarters, and the Lions needed 2 fourth-quarter touchdowns to emerge with the win. Baker Mayfield threw 2 interceptions in that contest, but I think he’ll be more careful with the ball on Sunday.

In Week 1 against the Commanders, Mayfield diced up the Washington defense with 289 passing yards, 4 passing touchdowns, and 0 interceptions. What’s most encouraging is the fact that he completed 24 of 30 passes (80% completion rate) and posted a QBR of 83.2 in his team’s triumph. The Bucs may have lost to the Lions twice last season. But Tampa played better in the second game against Detroit. I like Tampa Bay to cover the number on the road in Detroit on Sunday afternoon.

NFL Week 2 Buccaneers vs. Lions Prediction: TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS +7.5