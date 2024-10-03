Buccaneers vs. Falcons: Atlanta Wins at Home

The Falcons will host the Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football to kick off the 5th week of the season. Tampa Bay comes into this matchup with a 3-1 record after beating the Eagles last week. Atlanta moved to 2-2 after a win over the Saints last week. They are currently 1.5 point favorites when this Buccaneers vs. Falcons game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+1.5) at Atlanta Falcons (-1.5) o/u 43.5

8:15 p.m. ET, Thursday, October 3, 2024

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

TV: AMAZON

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Bucs

As of this writing, our NFL Public Betting page shows that 75% of bets are on Tampa Bay. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Bucs followed their first loss of the season up with a 33-16 victory over the Eagles. Baker Mayfield completed 30 passes for 347 yards and 2 touchdowns. Mike Evans had 8 receptions for 94 yards and a touchdown. Bucky Irving and Rachaad White each carried the ball 10 times for 49 yards but it was Irving who got into the end zone for his first career touchdown. The defense had 6 sacks and only allowed 158 pass yards and 113 rush yards. They also forced two fumbles. Jalen McMillan will be out again as will Trey Palmer so Sterling Shepard should have another good game. Right tackle Luke Goedeke is also out.

Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons edged out a victory over the Saints last week on a Younghoe Koo field goal as time expired. A 30 yard pass interference helped the Atlanta offense down the field to set up for the game winning kick in under a minute. Other than that, the offense struggled, as they were unable to find the end zone all day. A fumble recovery in the end zone on a muffed punt and an interception return for a touchdown helped the Falcons stay in this one. Kirk Cousins passed for 238 yards and had an interception. Tyler Allgeier had 8 rushes for 60 yards and Bijan Robinson had 7 carries for 28 yards along with 4 receptions for 46 yards. The defense was able to keep Alvin Kamara in check, allowing 77 rush yards on 19 carries. They also picked off Derek Carr once. Bijan Robinson was dealing with some injuries but he should be all good to go tonight.

Buccaneers vs. Falcons Betting Trends

Tampa Bay is 9-2 ATS in their last 11 road games

The OVER is 9-3 in Tampa Bay’s last 12 games against Atlanta

Atlanta is 1-5 ATS in their last 6 games

The OVER is 7-1 in Atlanta’s last 8 games at home against Tampa Bay

Buccaneers vs. Falcons Prediction:

I like the Falcons to win this one on Thursday Night Football. The ML for Atlanta is currently between -120 and -130 with the spread sitting at 1.5. The Falcons defense is 8th in the league in opponent yards per rush attempt and 4th in opponent yards per completion. The Bucs are 7th in opponent yards per completion but 29th in opponent yards per rush attempt. The Falcons won last week without an offensive touchdown. The offense has to get back on track and find the end zone. This is a good spot for them to get Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier going on the ground, which will open up the play action for Kirk Cousins.

Buccaneers vs. Falcons Prediction: Falcons ML