Browns vs. Raiders: What’s the Best Bet in Vegas?

Two 1-2 teams will meet on Sunday evening when the Browns vs. Raiders kick off in Las Vegas. Both teams will be looking to bounce back off of tough losses last week. The Browns are 2.5 point favorites on the road and the total is sitting at 36.5.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Cleveland Browns (-2.5) at Las Vegas Raiders (-2.5) o/u 36.5

4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday, September 29, 2024

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

TV: CBS

Public Betting: Public Bettors Leaning Home Team

As of this writing, our NFL Public Betting page shows that 51% of bets are on Las Vegas. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders were just in the wrong place at the wrong time last week. The Carolina Panthers had just made the QB switch to Andy Dalton and the rest was history. He threw for 319 yards and 3 touchdowns. The Raiders couldn’t force a turnover and Chuba Hubbard rushed for 114 yards. On offense, Gardner Minshew completed 18 of his 28 pass attempts for 214 yards and a touchdown. He was also picked off once. Aidan O’Connell got some playing time towards the end throwing for 82 yards and a touchdown. The Raiders continue to struggle getting anything going on the ground. Some huge injury news for Las Vegas this week, they will be without their two best players in Davante Adams who was ruled out, and Maxx Crosby who was ruled out verbally by head coach Antonio Pierce, but officially is doubtful.

Cleveland Browns

The Browns come into Sunday with a 1-2 record after losing last week to the New York Giants. Cleveland has lost both home games so far this season but did pull off a victory in week 2 at Jacksonville. The struggles seem to be due to poor offensive line play. In the week 1 loss to Dallas, Deshaun Watson was sacked 6 times. Last week against the Giants, he was sacked 8 times. In the win over the Jaguars, Watson was only sacked twice. He did manage to throw for 196 yards and two touchdowns against the Giants. Watson didn’t have any interceptions but did lose two fumbles. Myles Garrett has had a slow start to the season with just 2 sacks in 3 games.

Browns vs. Raiders Betting Trends

Cleveland is 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games

The OVER is 10-1 in Cleveland’s last 11 road games

Las Vegas is 7-4 ATS in their last 11 home games

The OVER is 4-1 in Las Vegas’ last 5 home games

Browns vs. Raiders Prediction:

I like the over 36.5 in this matchup. The trends are that Cleveland is 10-1 to the over in their last 11 road games, and Las Vegas is 4-1 to the over in their last 5 home games. This is a very low total and is the lowest of the NFL slate. The Raiders come into this matchup after being embarrassed by the Carolina Panthers and they will be looking to bounce back at home. On the opposite side, the Raiders will be without star pass rusher Maxx Crosby. This will help the Browns offensive line give Deshaun Watson time to work. Las Vegas is 28th in the league allowing 27 points per game this season, and that’s with Crosby. Cleveland allows 22.3.

Browns vs. Raiders Prediction: Over 36.5