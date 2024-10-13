Browns vs. Eagles NFL Prediction: Can Browns avoid tailspin?

The Cleveland Browns head to Philadelphia to face the Eagles on Sunday when Week 6’s afternoon slate begins at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. Can the Browns cover the 8.5-point spread as road underdogs? Keep reading for our Browns vs. Eagles betting prediction.

The Cleveland Browns are 1-4 straight up and 1-4 against the spread this year. Their only win came against Jacksonville and their worst loss came against Las Vegas.

The Philadelphia Eagles are 2-2 straight up and 2-2 against the spread this season. Their best win came against Green Bay and their worst loss came against Atlanta.

Browns vs. Eagles Matchup & Betting Odds

273 Cleveland Browns (+8.5) at 274 Philadelphia Eagles (-8.5); o/u 42.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, October 13, 2024

Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

TV: FOX

Browns vs. Eagles Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 65% of public bettors are currently backing the Eagles when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Cleveland Browns Daily Fantasy Spin

Browns running back Nick Chubb (knee), offensive tackle James Hudson III (shoulder), starting center Ethan Pocic (knee), running back Nyheim Hines (knee), safety Ronnie Hickman (ankle), safety Grant Delpit (concussion), and long snapper Charley Hughlett (ribs) will all miss Sunday’s game against the Eagles.

Cleveland defensive tackle Maurice Hurst II (ankle), linebacker Mohamoud Diabate (hip), linebacker Jordan Hicks (elbow), and cornerback Denzel Ward (hamstring) are all officially listed as questionable for Sunday’s game. Hurst and Diabate were activated off of injured reserve this week, so they may be close to playing this weekend.

Philadelphia Eagles Daily Fantasy Spin

Eagles wide receiver Ainias Smith (ankle) and safety Sydney Brown (knee) both were full practice participants this week. Despite that, both players will remain out of the lineup on Sunday. Smith is a rookie who hasn’t accumulated any stats this season.

Brown is a second-year player out of Illinois. He recorded 45 total tackles, 1 interception, 1 forced fumble, 3 passes defended, and a touchdown last year. Wide receiver Parris Campbell and guard Jack Driscoll were activated to take the roster spots of Smith and Brown on Sunday.

Browns vs. Eagles Betting Trends

Cleveland is 3-4-1 ATS against NFC teams since the start of last season.

Cleveland is 1-6 ATS in their last 7 games overall.

Philadelphia is 4-1 ATS against AFC teams since the start of last season.

Philadelphia is 3-0-1 ATS after a bye since the start of the 2021 season.

Browns vs. Eagles Betting Prediction:

This is a bad spot for Cleveland. The Browns got smoked 34-13 by the Commanders last weekend, and now they have to face a Philadelphia team that’s coming off of a bye. Since 2015, the Browns are 8-11 ATS with the rest disadvantage. It doesn’t help matters that Cleveland will be missing starters like center Ethan Pocic, free safety Ronnie Hickman, and strong safety Grant Delpit on Sunday. The Browns are also still inexplicably trotting out Deshaun Watson at quarterback. The former Pro-Bowler has a QBR of 21.0 this season. That mark is good for 31st in the NFL. The Eagles are 13-7-2 ATS as home favorites since Nick Siranni became the head coach in 2021. I like the Birds to improve that record this weekend. I’m laying the points with Philly at home in this one.

NFL Week 6 Browns vs. Eagles Prediction: PHILADELPHIA EAGLES -8.5