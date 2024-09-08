Broncos vs. Seahawks Week 1 Betting Odds & Prediction

The Denver Broncos will travel to Seattle Seahawks to take on the Seahawks on Sunday afternoon. With the Seahawks listed as a 6.0-point favorites and the total sitting at 41.5 points, what is the smart play? Keep reading for our Broncos vs. Seahawks prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

475 Denver Broncos (+6.0) at 476 Seattle Seahawks (-6.0); o/u 41.5

4:05 p.m. ET, Sunday, September 8, 2024

Lumen Field, Seattle

TV: CBS

Broncos vs. Seahawks Public Betting

As of this writing, our NFL Public Betting page shows that 52% of bets are on the Denver Broncos. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Denver Broncos Game Notes

Strengths: The Broncos have traditionally been known for a strong defense led by Pat Surtain and a capable running game. The defense, particularly the pass rush and secondary, can be a major asset.

Weaknesses: The Broncos have had issues with offensive consistency and injuries. The quarterback play can be a concern, as finding stability at that position has been a challenge.

Seattle Seahawks Game Notes

Strengths: The Seahawks are known for their dynamic offense, often led by a talented quarterback Geno Smith and a versatile group of receivers. Their defense, particularly in the secondary, can be effective at creating turnovers and limiting big plays.

Weaknesses: Consistency on defense can sometimes be an issue, especially in the pass game. Injuries and maintaining performance throughout the season have also been concerns.

Broncos vs. Seahawks BETTING PREDICTION

Take the Seahawks. I’m not a fan of backing week 1 rookies starting on the road in any NFL game, but especially playing in Seattle. The Seahawks have a big home field advantage and all though Bo Nix played very well in the preseason this is now a different stage. I think Nix struggles in this one and Seattle does enough to cover this number.

Broncos vs. Seahawks Prediction: Seattle -6