Broncos vs. Raiders Prediction: Is the Over a Good Bet?

The Denver Broncos head to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders on Sunday evening. Denver is coming off of a win and has a solid 6-5 record for the season. Las Vegas has lost 6 straight games and enter Sunday with a 2-8 record. They are 6 point home dogs and this Broncos vs. Raiders matchup kicks off at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Denver Broncos (-6) at Las Vegas Raiders (+6) o/u 41

4:05 p.m. ET, Sunday, November 24, 2024

Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, NV

TV: CBS

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Broncos

As of this writing, our NFL Public Betting page shows that 70% of bets are on Denver. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Denver Broncos

The Broncos are coming off of a dominant 38-6 victory over the Atlanta Falcons last week. Bo Nix completed 28 of 33 pass attempts for 307 yards and 4 touchdowns. Javonte Williams was the lead back with 9 carries for 59 yards and a touchdown. The defense had an interception and held Bijan Robinson to just 2.9 yards per carry. They also had 4 sacks.

Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders continue to struggle this season losing 6 straight games, with the latest being a 34-19 loss to the Dolphins. Gardner Minshew completed 30 of 43 pass attempts for 282 yards. He also had 2 touchdown passes and an interception. Las Vegas totaled just 60 yards on the ground. The defense couldn’t force a turnover but had 10 tackles for loss.

Broncos vs. Raiders Betting Trends

Denver is 5-1 ATS in their last 6 road games

The OVER is 6-5 in Denver’s last 11 games

Las Vegas is 5-0 ATS in their last 5 home games against Denver

The OVER is 3-1 in Las Vegas’ last 4 home games

Broncos vs. Raiders Prediction:

Take the over 41 points in this matchup on Sunday. The Broncos offense has played very well against defenses that are in the lower half of the league. 38 points last week against the Falcons, 28 against the Panthers, 27 against the Saints, 34 against the Raiders, and 26 against the Bucs. Las Vegas is giving up 28 points per game which is 4th worst in the NFL. The Raiders have scored 21 ppg in their last 3 games. The first game between these two earlier this season hit 52 points. Raiders running backs Alexander Mattison and Zamir White are both doubtful for this game so expect a lot of passing from Las Vegas. This will help stop the clock and maybe get some good field position on an interception from Minshew who has 9 on the season.

Broncos vs. Raiders Prediction: Over 41