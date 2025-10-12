Broncos vs Jets Picks – Best Bets & Same Game Parlay (London)

Broncos vs Jets best picks from London with verified odds, market context, injury/travel angles, and a built SGP using tonight’s numbers.
London brings a neutral-site curveball as Denver lays a full −7 against New York with a 41.5 total. Expect a field-position game early: Denver’s front has tightened on early downs, while the Jets lean conservative to protect their QB and shorten the game. Below we lock in our Broncos vs Jets picks & best bets, outline buy/sell thresholds around the key number of seven, and build a correlated same game parlay. For live swings, keep our NFL odds board and public betting chart open in another tab.
Broncos vs Jets — Odds (London)
- Spread: Broncos −7
- Total: 41.5
- Moneyline: Broncos −380 / Jets +290
- Kickoff: Sun, 9:30 a.m. ET (London)
- Venue: Neutral site (London)
Best Bets — side, total & props (Broncos vs Jets Picks)
- ATS: Broncos −7. Buy ≤ −7 (−110 or better). Pass at −7.5 unless you’re pairing with an Under/alt hedge. Denver’s trench and field-position edge travel well to London.
- Total: Under 41.5. Buy ≥ 41.5; pass if it sinks to 40.5. Pace projections are modest with both offenses likely to lean run + quick game early.
- Prop 1: Jets RB receptions Over — outlet valve vs pressure; script fits trailing checkdowns.
- Prop 2: Broncos WR longest reception Over — single-high looks can give up one chunk play even in lower totals.
Same Game Parlay (correlated to game script)
- 💰 Broncos moneyline (−380)
- 📉 Under 41.5 total points
- 🔥 Jets RB 3+ receptions (ladder optional to 4+ at plus money)
SGP note: Pricing varies by book; build these exact legs and shop for the best combined return. The correlation: Denver ahead → Jets throw short + clock bleeds.
Public splits & market read
- Tickets: Expect majority on Denver −7 at the key number.
- Handle: Dog ML interest surfaces near +300; sharper resistance appears if −7.5 flashes.
- Key number: 7 is the battleground — watch juice shade before any move.
Trends & angles that matter
- Neutral-site favorites at exactly −7 often hinge on red-zone finishing and hidden yards (penalties, ST returns).
- Totals in the low-40s draw two-way action without wind/rain; one explosive play can swing the outcome at 41–42.
- Early London kickoffs frequently start slow; first-half Unders have profiled well when both teams lean run.
