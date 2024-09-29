Broncos vs. Jets NFL Prediction: Can Broncos cover again?

The Denver Broncos head to East Rutherford to face the New York Jets on Sunday when Week 4’s afternoon slate begins at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Can the Jets cover the 8-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Broncos vs. Jets betting prediction.

The Denver Broncos are 1-2 straight up and 2-1 against the spread this year. Their only win came against Tampa Bay and their worst loss came against Seattle.

The New York Jets are 2-1 straight up and 2-1 against the spread this season. Their best win came against Tennessee and their only loss came against San Francisco.

Broncos vs. Jets Matchup & Betting Odds

275 Denver Broncos (+8) at 276 New York Jets (-8); o/u 39.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, September 29, 2024

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

TV: CBS

Broncos vs. Jets Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 60% of public bettors are currently backing the Jets when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Denver Broncos Daily Fantasy Spin

Broncos safety JL Skinner (ankle) and linebacker Alex Singleton (knee) will both miss Saturday’s road tilt with the Jets. Singleton leads the team with 31 total tackles this season. Skinner has 2 total tackles in 2 games of action this year.

With Singleton out of the lineup, Broncos inside linebackers Cody Barton and Justin Strnad will likely take on increased roles on the Denver defense. Skinner’s absence will likely mean more playing time for Denver backup safeties Devon Key and Keidron Smith.

New York Jets Daily Fantasy Spin

Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley is doubtful for Sunday’s home date with the Broncos. He’s dealing with a toe injury. In Mosley’s place, New York linebackers Jamien Sherwood and Sam Eguavoen should see upticks in playing time.

Jets starting right tackle Morgan Moses will miss Sunday’s game and likely multiple contests after that as he recovers from an MCL sprain and bone bruise. He suffered those injuries in the team’s Thursday win over the Patriots last week. New York will likely slide in rookie tackle Olu Fashanu or third-year tackle Max Mitchell to shore up the right side of their offensive line with Moses out.

Broncos vs. Jets Betting Trends

Denver is 5-8 ATS in conference games since the start of last season.

Denver is 3-5 ATS after a win since the beginning of last season.

New York is 3-2 ATS in their last 5 games against Denver.

New York is 3-1 ATS in their last 4 games overall.

Broncos vs. Jets Betting Prediction:

The Jets finally looked like the team everyone thought they could be against the Patriots last week. On Thursday Night Football, New York torched New England, winning 24-3. The Patriots only gained 139 total yards, turned the ball over once, and only made 11 first downs. On the offensive side of the ball, Jets QB Aaron Rodgers threw for 281 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 0 interceptions. It was his best game in a Jets uniform and could be a preview of things to come for the rest of the season.

Denver defeated Tampa Bay last weekend on the road 26-7. That was a weird game against a middling Tampa Bay defense that ranks 21st in opponent yards per play. The Jets’ defense is 9th in opponent yards per play this season. New York’s defense should give Broncos rookie QB Bo Nix plenty of trouble on Sunday. Because of Aaron Rodgers and their stout defense, I’m laying the points with the Jets at home in this one.

NFL Week 4 Broncos vs. Jets Prediction: NEW YORK JETS -8