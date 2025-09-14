Broncos vs Colts Betting Prediction: Are bettors sleeping on Indy?

The Denver Broncos travel to Indianapolis to face the Colts in Week 2 of the 2025 NFL season. In this Broncos vs. Colts betting prediction, we break down key matchups, coaching strategies, and offensive and defensive advantages to determine which team is most likely to cover the spread. From quarterback play to the running game and defensive mismatches, this preview provides a complete look at this AFC showdown.

Broncos vs Colts Betting Prediction – September 14, 2025

Game Info:

Kickoff: Sunday, September 14, 2025 – 1:05 PM PDT

Sunday, September 14, 2025 – 1:05 PM PDT Location: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN TV: CBS

CBS Spread: Broncos -2.5

Broncos -2.5 Moneyline: Broncos -135 | Colts +115

Broncos -135 | Colts +115 Over/Under: 43.5

Betting Preview

Quarterback Play

Bo Nix leads the Broncos offense, aiming to improve upon a challenging rookie season. In Week 1, he showed flashes of potential but struggled with consistency, completing only 60% of his passes and committing critical errors in the second half. His development will be crucial for Denver’s success.

leads the Broncos offense, aiming to improve upon a challenging rookie season. In Week 1, he showed flashes of potential but struggled with consistency, completing only 60% of his passes and committing critical errors in the second half. His development will be crucial for Denver’s success. Daniel Jones starts for the Colts, benefiting from a solid offensive line and receiving corps. Jones’ experience and poise provide Indianapolis with a steady presence under center, allowing them to execute their game plan effectively.

Running Game

J.K. Dobbins anchors the Broncos’ ground attack, which will be critical in controlling the clock and mitigating Indianapolis’ pass rush.

anchors the Broncos’ ground attack, which will be critical in controlling the clock and mitigating Indianapolis’ pass rush. Jonathan Taylor leads the Colts’ backfield, known for his explosive speed and ability to break tackles.

Defensive Matchups

The Broncos’ defensive line, featuring players like DeMarcus Walker and Pat Surtain II , will look to pressure Jones and limit big plays.

and , will look to pressure Jones and limit big plays. The Colts’ defensive line, with DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart, will challenge the Broncos’ offensive line and attempt to force turnovers. The team that wins the trench battle likely controls the game.

Coaching Strategies

Sean Payton’s Broncos are disciplined and aggressive on defense, but Shane Steichen’s Colts excel at exploiting mismatches and controlling time of possession. Coaching adjustments and in-game adaptation will be critical for both sides.

Betting Insights

The Broncos are favored by 2.5 points, reflecting their strong defensive performance and depth across key positions. However, Indianapolis’ ability to create plays with Jones gives them a realistic chance to cover the spread. The over/under of 43.5 points suggests a moderately paced, strategic game.

Public betting trends and line movement: NFL Public Betting Chart

NFL Public Betting Chart Current odds and betting site: Bovada.lv

Prediction: Broncos 24, Colts 20