Broncos vs. Chiefs Prediction: Can Chiefs stay undefeated?

The Denver Broncos head to Kansas City to face the Chiefs on Sunday when Week 10’s afternoon slate begins at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Can the Chiefs cover the 7.5-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Broncos vs. Chiefs betting prediction.

The Denver Broncos are 5-4 straight up and 6-3 against the spread this year. Their best win came against Tampa Bay and their worst loss came against Seattle.

The Kansas City Chiefs are 8-0 straight up and 5-3 against the spread this season. Their best win came against Baltimore and they have yet to lose a game this season.

Broncos vs. Chiefs Matchup & Betting Odds

271 Denver Broncos (+7.5) at 272 Kansas City Chiefs (-7.5); o/u 41.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, November 10, 2024

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

TV: CBS

Broncos vs. Chiefs Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 67% of public bettors are currently backing the Chiefs when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Denver Broncos Daily Fantasy Spin

Broncos center Luke Wattenberg is questionable to play this weekend due to an ankle injury. Wattenberg is listed as the team’s backup center on the depth chart.

Denver safety Delarrin Turner-Yell will sit out Sunday’s game with a knee injury. He logged a full practice on Friday but will miss this weekend’s contest. His next chance to play will come in next week’s home date with Atlanta.

Broncos linebacker Drew Sanders (Achilles) was a limited practice participant on Friday, but he’ll sit out Sunday’s game as well. Sanders had 24 total tackles in 17 games of action for Denver last year.

Kansas City Chiefs Daily Fantasy Spin

Chiefs defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s home game against the Broncos. He’s listed as the team’s starting nose tackle on the unofficial depth chart.

Kansas City wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (hamstring), defensive end Charles Omenihu (knee), tight end Jared Wiley (knee), and running back Isiah Pacheco (fibula) will all miss Sunday’s contest.

Omenihu is “getting close” to returning to practice according to Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport, Pacheco will likely resume practicing in 2-3 weeks and could be activated off of injured reserve in late November.

Broncos vs. Chiefs Betting Trends

Denver is 5-2 ATS in their last 7 games against Kansas City.

Denver is 6-3 ATS in their last 9 games overall.

Kansas City is 10-11-1 ATS as a home favorite since the start of the 2022 season.

Kansas City is 5-6-1 ATS with the rest disadvantage since the start of the 2021 season.

Broncos vs. Chiefs Betting Prediction:

The Chiefs haven’t lost a contest this season. However, their point differential may suggest that some regression is on the way. Kansas City is 8-0 this season with a point differential of +56 on the campaign. That’s the 8th-best mark in the NFL this season. What’s more, of the Chiefs’ 8 wins, only 2 have come by more than 7 points this year. That fact may matter with the line being 7.5 points in this game.

For Denver, their defense has been rock solid all year long. The Broncos rank 2nd in opponent yards per play, 3rd in opponent points per play, and 8th in opponent yards per point this season. What’s more, the Broncos have played the Chiefs tough over the past few years. Denver has covered the number 4 of the last 5 times they’ve faced the Chiefs, despite only winning 1 of those games outright. Kansas City is still the best team in the NFL, but I doubt their ability to beat Denver by more than a touchdown on Sunday. I’m taking the Broncos and the points on the road in this one.

NFL Week 10 Broncos vs. Chiefs Prediction: DENVER BRONCOS +7.5