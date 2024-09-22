Broncos vs. Buccaneers NFL Prediction: Can Bucs win by a TD?

The Denver Broncos head to Tampa Bay to face the Buccaneers on Sunday when Week 3’s afternoon slate begins at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Can the Broncos cover the 6-point spread as road underdogs? Keep reading for our Broncos vs. Buccaneers betting prediction.

The Denver Broncos are 0-2 straight up and 1-1 against the spread this year. They lost to Seattle in Week 1 and were defeated by Pittsburgh last week.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 2-0 straight up and 2-0 against the spread this season. They toppled Detroit last weekend and beat Washington in Week 1.

Broncos vs. Buccaneers Matchup & Betting Odds

461 Denver Broncos (+6) at 462 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-6); o/u 41.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, September 22, 2024

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

TV: FOX

Broncos vs. Buccaneers Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 79% of public bettors are currently backing the Buccaneers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Denver Broncos Daily Fantasy Spin

Broncos linebacker Baron Browning (foot), safety JL Skinner (ankle), and offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey (knee) will all sit out Sunday’s road clash with the Buccaneers. Skinner is listed on the depth chart as the team’s backup strong safety. He has 2 solo tackles in 2 games of action for Denver this year.

Broncos reserve running back Audric Estime was placed on injured reserve last week with an ankle injury. The Notre Dame alum will be first eligible to return from IR in Week 6 against the Chargers. Estime has 2 carries for 14 yards this season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Daily Fantasy Spin

Buccaneers wide receiver Kameron Johnson (ankle), defensive tackle Vita Vea (knee), offensive tackle Luke Goedeke (concussion), safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (foot), and defensive tackle Calijah Kancey (calf) will all sit out Sunday’s home date with the Broncos. All of the players listed above are starters except Johnson.

Tampa Bay defensive end William Gholston (knee) and safety Josh Hayes (ankle) are both officially listed as questionable to play on Sunday. Both players are listed as backups at their respective positions.

Broncos vs. Buccaneers Betting Trends

Denver is 4-6 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

Denver is 3-5 ATS as a road underdog since the start of last season.

Tampa Bay is 7-2 ATS in their last 9 games overall.

Tampa Bay is 4-1 ATS in non-conference games since the start of last season.

Broncos vs. Buccaneers Betting Prediction:

Put simply, Denver rookie quarterback Bo Nix has been bad this season. The #12 overall pick out of Oregon in the 2024 NFL Draft has a QBR of 36.4 this season. That ranks 27th in the NFL. What’s worse, Nix has thrown 0 touchdowns and 4 interceptions so far in 2024. He’s also been sacked 4 times this season. Nix has the Broncos offense averaging 13 points per game this year. That figure is tied for 29th in the NFL with the New England Patriots.

The per-play numbers aren’t much better. Denver’s offense ranks 30th in points per play, 27th in yards per play, and 28th in yards per point this season. Tampa is averaging 28.5 points per game on the campaign. That means that Denver would have to score 23 points to cover the spread, assuming they can hold the Bucs to their scoring average. I don’t see that happening. I’m laying the points with Tampa Bay at home in this one.

NFL Week 3 Broncos vs. Buccaneers Prediction: TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS -6