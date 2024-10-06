Bills vs. Texans NFL Prediction: Is Buffalo the right side?

The Buffalo Bills head to Houston to face the Texans on Sunday when Week 5’s afternoon slate begins at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Can the Bills cover the 1-point spread as road underdogs? Keep reading for our Bills vs. Texans betting prediction.

The Buffalo Bills are 3-1 straight up and 2-2 against the spread this year. Their best win came against Arizona and their only loss came against Baltimore.

The Houston Texans are 3-1 straight up and 0-3-1 against the spread this season. Their best win came against Indianapolis and their only loss came against Minnesota.

Bills vs. Texans Matchup & Betting Odds

459 Buffalo Bills (+1) at 460 Houston Texans (-1); o/u 47.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, October 6, 2024

NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

TV: CBS

Bills vs. Texans Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 68% of public bettors are currently backing the Bills when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Buffalo Bills Daily Fantasy Spin

Bills defensive tackle Austin Johnson (oblique), defensive tackle Ed Oliver (hamstring), safety Taylor Rapp (concussion), and wide receiver Khalil Shakir (ankle) have all been ruled out for Sunday’s road game with the Texans. All the players listed above are starters except Johnson.

Buffalo starting nickel back Taron Johnson (forearm) and starting middle linebacker Terrel Bernard (pectoral) are both officially listed as questionable for Sunday’s clash with Houston.

Houston Texans Daily Fantasy Spin

Texans defensive end Jerry Hughes (hip), defensive end Derek Barnett (shoulder), and running back Joe Mixon (ankle) will all sit out Sunday’s home date with the Bills.

Houston defensive end Dylan Horton (illness), linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (illness), running back Dameon Pierce (hamstring), wide receiver Robert Woods (foot), offensive tackle Tytus Howard (hamstring), and linebacker Jake Hansen (back) are all officially listed as questionable to play this weekend. Howard and Al-Shaair are starters at their respective positions while Horton, Woods, Pierce, and Hansen are listed as backups.

With Texans starting running back Joe Mixon out and backup running back Dameon Pierce questionable, it’s possible Houston will have to use reserve backs Cam Akers and Dare Ogunbowale on Sunday.

Bills vs. Texans Betting Trends

Buffalo is 3-1 ATS in their last 4 games against Houston.

Buffalo is 8-5-2 ATS after a loss since the start of the 2021 season.

Houston is 7-11-1 ATS after a win since the start of the 2021 season.

Houston is 8-11-1 ATS as the home team since the beginning of the 2022 season.

Bills vs. Texans Betting Prediction:

Buffalo ran into a buzzsaw last Sunday night. The Bills got smoked by the Ravens in Baltimore 35-10. It was a rude awakening for Buffalo who had won their first three games by 6, 21, and 37 points, respectively. I don’t think that game was indicative of the kind of team the Bills are, I just think it was a bad night for Buffalo. In fact, that result might offer some value for the Bills in this contest.

Houston has struggled the last two weeks. In Week 3, the Texans got rocked by the Vikings 34-7 in Minnesota. Last weekend, Houston needed a last-minute touchdown pass to defeat a winless Jacksonville team at home by a score of 24-20. The Texans and Bills are both 3-1, but they both got there in vastly different ways. I thought Buffalo was better than Houston before the season started, and I still believe that. For that reason, among others, I’m taking the Bills on the road in this one.

NFL Week 5 Bills vs. Texans Prediction: BUFFALO BILLS +1