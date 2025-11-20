Bills vs Texans Anytime Touchdown Picks & +440 Parlay Week 12 TNF

HOUSTON, TX — The Week 12 Thursday Night Football prop odds offer some good value tonight. My favorite though hands down is the Bills vs Texans Anytime Touchdown. With an elite-level, mobile Quarterback like Josh Allen and both teams leaning heavily into their passing games, I give you clear best-bet options built around predictable usage and fair mid-range pricing.

Bills vs Texans Anytime Touchdown Odds

Anytime touchdown scorer odds for Thursday night:

Josh Allen (BUF) -125

James Cook (BUF) -114

Woody Marks (HOU) +130

Nico Collins (HOU) +135

Dawson Knox (BUF) +300

Khalil Shakir (BUF) +300

Dalton Schultz (HOU) +320

Gabe Davis (BUF) +400

Best Bet #1 — Josh Allen Anytime TD (-125)

Josh Allen remains one of the league’s most reliable touchdown threats because his scoring opportunities come from multiple phases of Buffalo’s offense. Whether it’s a scramble, a designed run near the goal line, or an extended red-zone play where he keeps the ball, Allen consistently puts himself in position to finish drives. His short price reflects that dependable role, making him a safe and logical anchor for Thursday night.

Best Bet #2 — Nico Collins Anytime TD (+135)

Nico Collins offers a strong blend of volume and scoring potential at a reasonable plus-money price. He is one of Houston’s most consistent receiving options and regularly sees targets capable of producing big-play touchdowns. For bettors seeking a fair number without straying into risky long-shot territory, Collins provides the cleanest path to a second best bet.

Two-Leg Anytime TD Parlay — Allen + Collins

Combining the two best bets into a same-game anytime TD parlay creates a simple, higher-payout option for recreational bettors. A $100 parlay on both players to score returns about $440 total if each finds the end zone. This approach pairs one of the safest TD options on the board with a fair-priced receiver who brings explosive-play potential. If you’d like to test different combinations or build your own parlay, try our free parlay calculator.

How to Watch – Bills vs Texans (TNF)

📅 Date: Thursday, November 20, 2025

⏰ Time: 8:15 PM ET

📺 TV: Amazon Prime Video

🏟 Venue: NRG Stadium — Houston, Texas

