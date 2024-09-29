Bills vs. Ravens: Can Baltimore Get Big Win at Home?

The red hot Buffalo Bills will head to Baltimore to take on the Ravens on Sunday Night Football. Baltimore had a few tough losses to start the season but they got in the win column last week. The Bills have been destroying opponents and have won their last 2 games 78-20. Despite that, the home team will be 2.5 point favorites. How will this Bills vs. Ravens SNF matchup play out?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Buffalo Bills (+2.5) at Baltimore Ravens (-2.5) o/u 46.5

8:20 p.m. ET, Sunday, September 29, 2024

M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD

TV: NBC

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Bills

As of this writing, our NFL Public Betting page shows that 72% of bets are on Buffalo. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Buffalo Bills

The Bills have been the best team in the NFL so far this season. Their last game was a 47-10 victory over the Jaguars. Josh Allen threw for 263 yards and 4 touchdowns to 4 different wide receivers. James Cook and Ray Davis each had a rushing touchdown. Everyone is getting involved in the offense. The defense has been playing great as well, with 5 sacks and 6 tackles for loss against the Jaguars. Damar Hamlin picked off Trevor Lawrence as well. This team is firing on all cylinders early on in this season.

Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens won their first game of the season last week when they went to Dallas and beat the Cowboys 28-25. They dominated for most of the game, heading into the 4th quarter up 28-6. But the Cowboys made a comeback with a 19-0 4th quarter. Lamar Jackson managed to run for a first down to seal the game but definitely not how the Ravens wanted to end their first win. The ground game really got going in this one, with Derrick Henry rushing for 151 yards and 2 touchdowns. Lamar added another 87 yards and a touchdown and threw one touchdown to Rashod Bateman. Big story out of Baltimore, kicker Justin Tucker has been struggling with the long ball to start the season. He has missed 3 kicks of 40+.

Bills vs. Ravens Betting Trends

Buffalo is 9-1 SU in their last 10 games

The OVER is 6-2 in Buffalo’s last 8 games

Baltimore is 5-1 SU in their last 6 games at home against Buffalo

The UNDER is 5-1 in Baltimore’s last 6 games when playing Buffalo

Bills vs. Ravens Prediction:

I will be taking the Ravens -2.5 on Sunday Night Football. The Bills have looked great to start the season but they are due for a let down game. The Ravens are looking for a solid win and this feels like the perfect spot for Lamar Jackson and coach John Harbaugh to get one against an undefeated team. The Ravens are at home on primetime where they are 5-1 against the Bills. Buffalo is on a short week after playing on Monday night and will head on the road for the second time this season. Also, fun fact: the Ravens will be wearing their black-on-black uniforms tonight. They are 19-6 all time, 8-1 in the last 9, and 1-0 against Buffalo when wearing this uniform combination. The vibes feel right and the timing feels right for the Ravens to pick up a big time win tonight.

Bills vs. Ravens Prediction: Ravens -2.5