Bills vs. Rams Prediction: Will Josh Allen & Co. Stay Hot?

Following an impressive win on Sunday Night Football, will Josh Allen and Co. stay hot when the Bills visit the Rams at 4:25 p.m. ET? Or is there a better bet on the board in this Bills vs. Rams matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Buffalo Bills (-3.5) at Los Angeles Rams (+3.5); o/u 49

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday, December 8, 2024

Bills vs. Rams Public Betting: Bettors Backing Buffalo

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 65% of public bettors are currently backing the Bills when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Kincaid questionable to face Rams

Dalton Kincaid (knee) is questionable for Week 14 against the Rams. Kincaid seems somewhat likely to be eased into action if he returns this week, so fantasy managers could consider a more reliable streaming option if one is available. The Bills’ fantasy-friendly game environment is enticing though. This should be a high-scoring game.

Robinson removed from injury report

Demarcus Robinson (hand) was removed from the injury report and will play in Week 14 against the Bills. Sean McVay told reporters earlier in the week that he expected Robinson to play through the hand issue, so this doesn’t come as a surprise. Robinson isn’t heavily involved in the Rams’ passing attack but does find the end zone surprisingly often. He has six scores over his past six games and will remain a boom/bust WR5 for his matchup with Buffalo.

Bills vs. Rams Betting Trends

Buffalo is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games

Buffalo is 6-1 ATS in its last 7 games

The total has gone OVER in 8 of LA Rams’s last 10 games when playing Buffalo

LA Rams is 5-2 SU in its last 7 games

Bills vs. Rams Prediction:

Take Buffalo. Is this a trap play? Perhaps. But the Rams have been inconsistent all season. There are games when they look like a dark horse playoff contender. Then there are other times when they look like an utter mess. Hell, they were both versions a week ago in New Orleans, where they were shutout in the first half, only bust out in the second half with 21 points in a come-from-behind victory.

Regardless, L.A.’s secondary isn’t good enough to keep Allen in check. And for as gritty and as great as Stafford can be, I don’t see him and the Rams offense keeping pace. I’ll lay the 3.5.

Bills vs. Rams NFL Prediction: Buffalo Bills -3.5