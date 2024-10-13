Bengals vs. Giants: Shootout on SNF?

It is must win time for the Cincinnati Bengals. They have started the season 1-4 with their only win coming to the Carolina Panthers. The Bengals will head to New Jersey to take on the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football. The Giants come into Sunday with a 2-3 record after traveling to Seattle and defeating the Seahawks. How will this Bengals vs. Giants game play out when it kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Cincinnati Bengals (-3.5) at New York Giants (+3.5) o/u 45.5

8:20 p.m. ET, Sunday, October 13, 2024

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

TV: NBC

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Bengals

As of this writing, our NFL Public Betting page shows that 79% of bets are on Cincinnati. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Cincinnati Bengals

It’s been a tough start to the season for Cincinnati. All 4 of their losses have come by less than 6 points. The offense has been great. They are 4th in the league scoring 28 points per game. Joe Burrow has 12 touchdown passes to only 2 interceptions. Ja’Marr Chase has 5 touchdowns in the last 3 games and Tee Higgins even got going in the last game with 2 touchdowns. The defense has been the problem for the Bengals. They are 31st in the league in points allowed with 29, second only to the Carolina Panthers.

New York Giants

No Nabers? No problem. The Giants traveled to Seattle last week and won 29-20 despite missing their star rookie receiver and their starting running back. Darius Slayton led the way with 8 receptions for 122 yards and a touchdown. Rookie running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. was the lead back with Singletary out. He rushed for 129 yards on 18 carries. The defense held Seattle to just one touchdown. They also forced a fumble and had 7 sacks on the day. Bad news for the Giants defense, Kayvon Thibodeaux was placed on the IR following the game after having surgery on his wrist.

Bengals vs. Giants Betting Trends

Cincinnati is 2-3 ATS in their last 5 games

The OVER is 7-1 in Cincinnati’s last 8 road games

New York is 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games at home

The UNDER is 5-1 in New York’s last 6 games

Bengals vs. Giants Prediction:

It’s going to be a beautiful night in New Jersey for some points. Take the over 45.5 on Sunday Night Football. The Bengals are in desperation mode. They have to leave everything they got on the field. Can’t leave this game 1-5. They have a great quarterback and some elite receivers. Thibodeaux is out which will take some pressure off Burrow (although Sexy Dexy still going to be doing his thing). The Giants have a very young secondary. It’s time for Ja’Marr Chase to go to work. On the other side, the Bengals defense can’t stop anything. 2nd worst in the NFL. The Patriots scored 16 and the Panthers scored 24 points on them. The Giants are averaging 21 points per game in their last 4. Since the first game, Daniel Jones has 6 passing touchdowns to just 1 interception. Both teams should be able to move the ball and put points on the board tonight.

Bengals vs. Giants Prediction: Over 45.5