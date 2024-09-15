Bengals vs. Chiefs Prediction: Total too High?

The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon. The Chiefs are riding high after taking down the Baltimore Ravens in week 1. The Bengals will try to rebound from a home loss to the New England Patriots. The total is set at 48 points for this matchup. Will we see a high scoring affair when this Bengals vs. Chiefs matchup kicks off at 4:25 p.m. ET? Or will the defense hold strong?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Cincinnati Bengals (+6.5) at Kansas City Chiefs (-6.5); o/u 48

4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday, September 15, 2024

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

TV: CBS

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Bengals

As of this writing, our NFL Public Betting page shows that 58% of bets are on Cincinnati. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals took on the New England Patriots last weekend and lost 16-10. Joe Burrow threw for 164 yards and no touchdowns. The rushing attack combined for 70 yards. It was a last minute decision on whether or not star receiver Ja’Marr Chase was going to play in this game. He ended up catching all 6 of his targets. Tee Higgins did not suit up against the Patriots and is doubtful to play against the Chiefs. Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson led the offense with 120 rushing yards and a touchdown. Patriots defensive end Keion White had 2.5 sacks on the day.

Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs began their quest for a third straight Super Bowl at home against the Baltimore Ravens. Patrick Mahomes threw for 291 yards and had 1 touchdown and 1 interception. Isaiah Pacheco struggled on the ground rushing for 45 yards on 15 carries but added a touchdown. Xavier Worthy scored his first NFL touchdown on a reverse run for 21 yards. He would later add on a 35 yard touchdown reception. Rashee Rice had 7 receptions for 108 yards as well. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson threw for 273 yards and a touchdown while also rushing for another 122 yards. He nearly led the Ravens to a comeback with a pass to the back of the end zone with time expiring but the receiver was out of bounds. The Chiefs were able to keep Derrick Henry in check allowing just 46 yards. He did score a touchdown from a few yards out.

Bengals vs. Chiefs Betting Trends

Kansas City is 7-0 ATS in their last 7 games

The UNDER is 5-0 in Kansas City’s last 5 games at home against the Bengals

Cincinnati is 1-3 ATS in their last 4 games

The OVER is 5-1 in Cincinnati’s last 6 games on the road.

Bengals vs. Chiefs Prediction

I like the under 48 points in this matchup. The Chiefs defense looks so powerful all the way around, allowing just 17 points per game last season. They were struggling to contain Lamar Jackson last week but Joe Burrow won’t be escaping the pocket nearly as much. The Bengals will be without Tee Higgins so if the Chiefs secondary can just make sure Ja’Marr Chase doesn’t beat them the defensive line should have enough time to get to Burrow and rush his passes and get sacks. On the other side, the Chiefs will most likely be looking to get the run game going a bit more after Pacheco managed just 45 yards last week. This will help keep the clock moving. Also the Chiefs are so good at controlling the clock and field position at home. The under is 5-0 the last 5 times these two teams have met in Kansas City. I think this number is too high.

Bengals vs. Chiefs Prediction: Under 48