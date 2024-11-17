Close Menu

    Bengals vs. Chargers Prediction: Can Cincinnati Bounce Back on the Road?

    The Bengals head to LA to take on the Chargers on Sunday Night Football. Cincinnati has struggled this season and suffered another tough loss last Thursday night to move to 4-6 on the season. Los Angeles has won 4 of their last 5 games and enter Sunday with a 6-3 record. They are a slight 1.5 point favorite with this Bengals vs. Chargers matchup kicking off at 8:20 p.m. ET.  

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    Cincinnati Bengals (+1.5) at Los Angeles Chargers (-1.5) o/u 48

    8:20 p.m. ET, Sunday, November 17, 2024

    SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

    TV: NBC

    Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Bengals

    As of this writing, our NFL Public Betting page shows that 83% of bets are on Cincinnati. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Cincinnati Bengals

    The Bengals will look to bounce back after a 35-34 loss to Baltimore last Thursday night. Joe Burrow completed 34 of 56 pass attempts for 428 yards and 4 touchdowns. He fumbled twice but didn’t lose either. Chase Brown on the other hand was stripped and lost the ball once. He also took 13 carries for 42 yards and a touchdown. Ja’Marr Chase went off for 11 receptions for 264 yards and 3 scores. The defense couldn’t force a turnover or pick up a sack and allowed 4 passing touchdowns. Tee Higgins is set to return to the field for the first time since week 7. Pass rusher Trey Hendrickson did not travel with the team due to a personal matter but is expected to make it to LA and play. Left tackle Orlando Brown is expected to miss his third straight game with leg injuries.

    Los Angeles Chargers

    The Chargers have been on a roll lately winning 4 of their last 5 games, with the latest being a 27-17 win over the Titans. Justin Herbert completed 14 of 18 pass attempts for 164 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for 32 yards and a touchdown. Gus Edwards was the lead back rushing for 55 yards but J.K. Dobbins was right behind him picking up 50 yards. The defense had 7 sacks on the day but couldn’t force a turnover. The secondary also got burned on a deep ball to Calvin Ridley early on in the game.  

    Cincinnati is 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games on the road against LA

    The OVER is 7-3 in Cincinnati’s last 10 games

    Los Angeles is 6-3 ATS in their last 9 games

    The UNDER is 6-1 in Los Angeles’ last 7 games against Cincinnati

    Bengals vs. Chargers Prediction:

    Take the Bengals to win this football game on Sunday night. The Chargers have the best defense in the NFL in points per game allowed. But let’s take a look at who they’ve played. They beat the Raiders (25th in ppg), Panthers (28th in ppg), Browns (29th in ppg), Titans (27th in ppg), Broncos (22nd), and the Saints (16th *). They lost to Arizona who is ranked 13th, Pittsburgh (w/ Fields) who is ranked 12th, and KC who is ranked 11th. Now they will play the Bengals who are the 6th highest scoring team in the league and have Tee Higgins healthy again.

    The Chargers run the ball a lot and they look like they do it quite well, however, they are 27th in yards per rush attempt, averaging just 4 yards per carry. The Bengals quietly have one of the best rush defenses in the league, allowing just 4.2 yards per rush attempt, which is ranked 6th. The Bengals also have a little extra rest and preparation coming off of the Thursday night game. This should be a very fun and entertaining match up but I think the Bengals get just enough stops and their high powered offense brings this one home.

    Bengals vs. Chargers Prediction: Bengals ML

