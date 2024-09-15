Bears vs. Texans Prediction: Houston Covers on SNF

Two 1-0 teams meet in Houston Texas for Sunday Night Football. Caleb Williams got his first win in the NFL but it was the defense that led the way in week 1 for the Chicago Bears. C.J. Stroud led the Texans to a 2 point victory over the Indianapolis Colts. Can the rookie quarterback take down the second year star? How will this Bears vs. Texans matchup play out on Sunday Night Football?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Chicago Bears (+5.5) at Houston Texans (-5.5); o/u 44.5

8:20 p.m. ET, Sunday, September 15, 2024

NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

TV: NBC

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Bears

As of this writing, our NFL Public Betting page shows that 54% of bets are on Chicago. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Chicago Bears

The Bears offense was unable to score a touchdown in week 1’s 24-17 win over Tennessee. Caleb Williams’ first game in the NFL led to just 93 passing yards. The run game added another 84 yards. After being down 17-3 at the half, the Bears blocked a Titans punt and returned it for a touchdown. Cairo Santos would add two more field goals before the Bears defense picked off Will Levis and returned it for a touchdown. They would go on to seal the game with another interception.

Houston Texans

The Houston Texas began their quest for a Super Bowl appearance with a 29-27 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. C.J. Stroud threw for 234 yards and 2 touchdowns. Nico Collins had 117 receiving yards but it was Stefon Diggs who pulled in both touchdown passes. Joe Mixon had a 159 yard rushing day with 1 touchdown on 30 carries. The defense allowed the Colts to complete some big plays downfield and Anthony Richardson added 56 rushing yards on 6 carries. The offensive line allowed Stroud to get sacked 4 times.

Bears vs. Texans Betting Trends

Chicago is 6-2 ATS in their last 8 games

The UNDER is 5-1 in Chicago’s last 6 games on the road

Houston is 3-2 ATS in their last 5 games

The UNDER is 14-8 in Houston’s last 22 games

Bears vs. Texans Prediction

I’m taking the Texans to cover the 5.5 point spread at home. The Bears defense picking off Will Levis doesn’t really impress me too much. I also don’t see a blocked punt return for a touchdown coming tonight. Caleb Williams looked very bad. The offense combined for 148 yards. Rome Odunze is banged up and Keenan Allen is listed as doubtful and is unlikely to play. I’m looking at the other side with Stroud throwing to Collins, Dell, and Diggs, along with Joe Mixon running the ball, and I just don’t see how the Bears are going to keep up. The star power on the Texans is so much higher than the Bears. This could be a blowout on Sunday Night Football.

Bears vs. Texans Prediction: Texans -5.5