Bears vs Lions Betting Prediction & Odds: Will Detroit rebound vs. Division rival?

The Chicago Bears travel to Detroit to take on the Lions in Week 2 of the 2025 NFL season. In this Bears vs Lions betting prediction, we break down key matchups, coaching strategies, and offensive and defensive advantages to determine which team is most likely to cover the spread. From quarterback play to the running game and defensive mismatches, this preview provides a complete look at this NFC North showdown.

Bears vs Lions Betting Prediction – September 14, 2025

Game Info:

Kickoff: Sunday, September 14, 2025 – 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 14, 2025 – 1:00 PM ET Location: Ford Field, Detroit, MI

Ford Field, Detroit, MI TV: FOX

FOX Spread: Lions -4

Lions -4 Moneyline: Bears +155 | Lions -180

Bears +155 | Lions -180 Over/Under: 41.5

Betting Preview

Chicago (0-1) looks to bounce back after a tough opening-week loss, while Detroit (1-0) enters the matchup with confidence after a strong start. The game features clear mismatches that could determine who covers the spread.

Quarterback Play

Caleb Williams leads the Bears offense, aiming to improve upon a challenging rookie season. In Week 1, he showed flashes of potential but struggled with consistency, completing only 60% of his passes and committing critical errors in the second half. His development will be crucial for Chicago’s success.

Jared Goff starts for the Lions, benefiting from a solid offensive line and receiving corps. Goff’s experience and poise provide Detroit with a steady presence under center, allowing them to execute their game plan effectively.

Running Game

D’Andre Swift anchors the Bears’ ground attack, which will be critical in controlling the clock and mitigating Detroit’s pass rush. The Lions will counter with Jahmyr Gibbs, whose speed and versatility in both the run and passing game challenge the Bears’ linebackers. Containing Gibbs is crucial for Chicago to control tempo.

Defensive Matchups

Chicago’s front seven will look to pressure Goff and limit big plays. Detroit’s defensive line, with Aidan Hutchinson, will challenge the Bears’ offensive line and attempt to force turnovers. The team that wins the trench battle likely controls the game.

Coaching Strategies

Ben Johnson’s Bears are disciplined and aggressive on defense, but Dan Campbell’s Lions excel at exploiting mismatches and controlling time of possession. Coaching adjustments and in-game adaptation will be critical for both sides.

Betting Insights

The Lions are favored by 4 points, reflecting home-field advantage and depth across key positions. However, Chicago’s ability to create plays with Caleb Williams gives them a realistic chance to cover the spread. The over/under of 41.5 points suggests a moderately paced, strategic game.

Public betting trends and line movement: NFL Public Betting Chart

NFL Public Betting Chart Current odds and betting site: Bovada.lv

Prediction: Lions 23, Bears 20