Bears vs. Cardinals Prediction: Can Chicago Bounce Back?

The Chicago Bears will look to get back on track when they head to Glendale to take on the Cardinals. Chicago suffered a heartbreaking loss last week to move to 4-3 on the season. Arizona on the other hand is coming off of a massive come from behind win. They are the 2 point favorite and this Bears vs. Cardinals matchup kicks off at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Chicago Bears (+2) at Arizona Cardinals (-2) o/u 44.5

4:05 p.m. ET, Sunday, November 3, 2024

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

TV: CBS

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Bears

As of this writing, our NFL Public Betting page shows that 62% of bets are on Chicago. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Chicago Bears

Chicago lost the Commanders last week by a score of 18-15. The Bears were winning 15-12 before Jayden Daniels tossed up a hail mary 5 yards short of the end zone but got tipped into the hands of a receiver. Before that play the Commanders were held out of the end zone. Caleb Williams struggled in this matchup, completing just 10 of 24 pass attempts for 131 yards. The Bears also fumbled on the one yard line after trying to hand off to a lineman. D’Andre Swift had his biggest game of the season taking 18 carries 129 yards for a touchdown.

Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals are riding high after winning their second straight game on a game winning Chad Ryland field goal. Last Sunday it was a 28-27 win over the Miami Dolphins. Kyler Murray completed 26 passes for 307 yards and 2 touchdowns. The rushing attack struggled for just 3.2 yards a carry. Trey McBride led receivers with 9 receptions for 124 yards but rookie Marvin Harrison was right behind him with 6 receptions for 111 yards and a touchdown. The defense struggled against the run, allowing the dolphins 150 yards on 25 carries for 6 yards per carry.

Bears vs. Cardinals Betting Trends

Chicago is 4-2-1 ATS in their last 7 games

The UNDER is 5-0 in Chicago’s last 5 road games

Arizona is 5-3 ATS in their last 8 games

The OVER is 6-1 in Arizona’s last 7 games against Chicago

Bears vs. Cardinals Prediction:

Take the Bears in this matchup. Caleb Williams looked very rusty against the Commanders coming out of the bye and Chicago still should have won. Williams should be able to get back on track against a Cardinals defense that allows 7.6 yards per pass attempt (29th in NFL) and 235 pass yards per game (26th in NFL). Arizona also struggles against the run allowing 4.6 yards per carry. D’Andre Swift should have another solid game on the ground. Defensively, the Bears have the 4th ranked team in opponent points per game only giving up 17. They just played a dual threat QB last week in Jayden Daniels and held the Commanders out of the end zone until the very last play. The Chicago defense also played very well against Anthony Richardson, holding him to 24 rushing yards and picking him off twice. The defense should be able to slow down the Cardinals and the offense should get back on track. Take the Bears on Sunday.

Bears vs. Cardinals Prediction: Bears +2