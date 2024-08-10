Bears vs. Bills Preseason Prediction: Will Under Cash?

With Buffalo listed as slight home favorites and the total sitting at 38, what’s the best bet in Saturday’s Bears vs. Bills matchup at 1:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Chicago Bears (+2.5) at Buffalo Bills (-2.5); o/u 38

Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY

TV: NFL Network/NFL+

Bears vs. Bills: Public Bettors Leaning Towards Buffalo

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 55% of public bettors are currently backing the Bills when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Bills to play most of their starters

Bills HC Sean McDermott said the team will play most starters in Saturday’s preseason game against the Bears. Josh Allen is expected to be amongst the starters who will play in Saturday’s game. McDermott said the starters are expected to play close to a full quarter, which will give us plenty to see out of the gate. How the Bills utilize their receivers in this first outing will be something to monitor as rookie Keon Coleman looks to mix in with veterans Khalil Shakir and Curtis Samuel.

Bears to play “healthy” starters

Bears HC Matt Eberflus said the team’s healthy starters will play in Saturday’s preseason game against the Bills. Eberflus told reporters, Bears starters will have a designated “range” of plays designed for them but declined to give a specific, expected snap count. Rookie QB Caleb Williams gets his first test against a Bills team that will reportedly play its starters for nearly a full quarter.

Bears vs. Bills Betting Trends

Bills are 13-1 SU in their last 14 games played on a Saturday.

Bills are 10-1 SU in their last 11 games against an opponent in the NFC North division.

The total has gone OVER in 13 of Chicago’s last 15 games against an opponent in the AFC.

The total has gone OVER in 13 of Chicago’s last 15 games against an opponent in the AFC East division.

Bears vs. Bills Prediction:

Take the under. Through Friday night’s preseason action, the under is 5-0. With both teams expected to play their starters today, some might assume there will be offensive fireworks in this one. However, I expect both offenses to start slow and cautious and for the scoring to be low throughout.

Bears vs. Bills NFL Prediction: UNDER 38