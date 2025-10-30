Bears vs Bengals Expert Pick: Are Bears on Upset Alert?

Game Information

Matchup: Chicago Bears at Cincinnati Bengals

Date & Time: Sunday, November 2, 2025 at 1:00 PM ET

Location: Paycor Stadium — Cincinnati, Ohio

TV: Check local listings for CBS or network coverage

Bears vs Bengals Betting Odds

Spread: Bears favored around -3 (Bengals +3) at many sportsbooks.

Total (O/U): Market for this game sits near 51 points.

Public Betting Information

According to The Spread NFL Public Betting Chart page, public bettors are on the Bears to cover. However, the Bengals are drawing underdog support in terms of value perception — bettors looking for value are backing Cincinnati +3. When one side of the public is heavily invested in the favorite, it can create spot value on the underdog, especially in a close-spread game like this.

Weather Report

The forecast calls for 47 degrees at kickoff on Sunday. The wind will not be a factor at 5 mph and the weather is clear overall. Thus, the weather should not come into play.

Bears vs Bengals Prediction

Official Play: Bengals +3

The spread being only three points suggests a “coin‑flip” game; the underdog +3 gives a cushion that covers a one‑possession loss.

Cincinnati at home tends to show up with extra effort as underdogs and could keep the game tight.

Chicago’s offense has been inconsistent on the road, making them vulnerable in a tight game scenario.

Given the injury uncertainty for Cincinnati’s QB, the market may underprice their motivation and defensive performance — making +3 a shrewd bet for value.

Final Score Prediction: Bears 23 — Bengals 21

