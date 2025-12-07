Bears vs. Packers NFL Picks & Predictions: Is spread too big?

The Bears vs. Packers on Sunday is classic NFC North: rivalry fuel, playoff implications and a Lambeau stage that always raises the stakes. Expect physical line play, short-field scheming, and special-teams moments to matter — this preview breaks down the game plan for each side, critical matchups, injury notes, local weather and my final projection.

Bears vs. Packers Game Day Information

Date & time: Sunday, December 7, 2025 — 3:25 PM CT.

Location: Lambeau Field — Green Bay, WI.

TV: Regional/National window (check local listings and Packers broadcast info).

Bears at Packers — Week 14 Odds Team Spread Total Moneyline Chicago Bears +6 Over 44.5 +250 Green Bay Packers -6 Under 44.5 -310 Opening line: Bears +3.5/Packers -3.5

How Each Team Wins (Game Plans)

Bears — Control the trenches, limit explosive plays: Chicago will want to establish the run, win early third downs, and force Green Bay into long, methodical drives. Winning the turnover battle and flipping field position with special teams will be crucial.

Packers — Create movement up front and pressure the QB: Green Bay will try to win with a balanced attack that leans on the run between the tackles and play action. If the Packers can generate consistent pressure and win the line-of-scrimmage, they turn this into a manageable, clock-control game at home.

Key Matchups to Watch

Packers offensive line vs. Bears front seven: Whichever front controls gaps early will dictate third-down distances and play-calling rhythm. Bears short-area passing vs. Green Bay linebackers: Tight-window completions and schematic route combos over the middle can keep chains moving for Chicago. Special teams & field position: Lambeau’s wind and the rivalry’s tempo make returns and punts especially important; a single big play here can flip the scoreboard quickly.

Public Betting Tickets

Bears at Packers — Who is The Public Betting? Team Tickets Spread Movement (Open → Current) Chicago Bears 82% +3.5 → +6.5 Green Bay Packers 22% -3.5 → -6.5

Numbers update frequently — check the latest on the NFL public betting chart and learn usage basics in our public betting guide.

X-Factors & Players to Watch

Bears playmaker(s): Look for Chicago’s primary receiving threat to influence coverage schemes — if he wins early matchups, the Bears keep drives alive.

Packers QB decision-making: Timely throws on third down and avoiding negative plays when pressured will be decisive.

Weather/ball security: At Lambeau, a cold wind or snow will elevate the value of ball security and the run game; turnovers become even more costly.

Bears vs. Packers Picks & Predictions

Rivalry intensity + Lambeau weather = a low-variance, tight game. If the Packers win the line and limit Chicago’s explosive plays, they should control the fourth quarter. If the Bears pry open seams with the run and win special-teams battles, this stays very close.

Score projection: Green Bay Packers 23, Chicago Bears 20.

How it plays out: A cold, physical first half with limited big plays. Green Bay nudges ahead after halftime with a sustained drive and a timely defensive stand; Chicago threatens late but comes up a field goal short.

The Pick: Bears +6

